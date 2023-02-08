Daedalian Keys Hogwarts Legacy: All key locations & how to open House Chest

Hogwarts Legacy Daedalian Keys are required to open House Cabinets and complete the Daedalian Keys sidequest. So, if you’re struggling to find them and wish to claim the treasures within the House Chest, then our Daedalian Key location guide has you covered.

There are a total of 16 Daedalian Keys in Hogwarts Legacy and tracking them down can be rather tricky, especially if you have no idea where to look. After all, The School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is home to plenty of iconic locations and secrets.

However, if you put the effort into tracking down every key and manage to open all the game’s House Cabinets, you’ll be rewarded with your very own House Robe. So, if you wish to know where all the Daedalian Keys are and how you can open the House Chest, then our handy location guide has everything you need to know.

Contents

What are Daedalian Keys in Hogwarts Legacy?

Daedalian Keys are magical flying keys that enable players to open the House Cabinets that are dotted around Hogwarts. There are 16 Daedalian Keys in total and you’ll need to track down all of them if you wish to open the House Chest in your common room.

How to open House Cabinets in Hogwarts Legacy?

Avalanche Software Opening House Cabinets with Daedalian keys is fairly simple.

Before you can open each House Cabinet in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll first need to learn the Alohomora spell so that you can open locked doors. This useful spell can be unlocked by progressing through the main story.

You’ll then need to talk to Nellie Oggspire, who will appear in the Astronomy Tower after you’ve finished the “Welcome to Hogsmeade” Story Quest. Once you’ve finished speaking with her, the Daedalian Keys will spawn on the map.

In order to open each House Cabinet, simply use Revelio to reveal each Daedalian Key and follow it until the key reaches its destination. Upon the key’s arrival at the House Cabinet, you’ll need to patiently wait until the key points towards the keyhole. When it does, simply hit it to unlock the cabinet.

It’s important to note that each House Cabinet will reward you with one House Token, so be sure to collect them all to claim the reward outlined later in our guide.

All Daedalian Key locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Every Daedlian Key location in Hogwarts Legacy can be found below.

Astronomy Tower Daedalian Key location

The first Daedalian Key can be found in the Astronomy Tower. Take the wooden stairs until you reach the astronomy room and head over to the cabinet.

Defence Against the Dark Arts Daedalian Key

Head Over to the Defence Against The Dark Arts Tower and head up the stairs opposite the skeleton and globe. The Cabinet can be found near the group of talking students.

Potions Classroom Daedalian Key

Fast Travel to the Potions Classroom and head directly through the wooden doors, then use the staircase on the left to find the House Cabinet.

Central Hall Daedalian Key (1)

Head down the stairs and take a right at the unicorn statue. Head down the stairs and run to the left to find the key. Now run to the opposite end of the hall to locate the cabinet.

Central Hall Daedalian Key (2)

Head up the stairs and look behind the smaller staircase on the right. Head back down the stairs and take a right.

The Great Hall Daedalian Key (1)

Head over to The Great Hall and head out the wooden doors until you reach the entrance. The House Cabinet will be down the stairs on your right.

The Great Hall Daedalian Key (2)

The House Cabinet in The Great Hall can be found up the stairs, which is opposite the fireplace.

The Great Hall Daedalian Key (3)

Take the doors that lead directly outside The Great Hall and follow the stairs down until you reach the serpent statue. Double back on yourself and follow the key until it reaches the bottom of the stairs.

Faculty Tower Daedalian Key (1)

Fast Travel to the Faculty Tower and take the stairs until you the room with the balloons. Now head back down the stairs and unlock the House Cabinet behind the staircase.

Faculty Tower Daedalian Key (2)

Run all the way up the stairs of the Faculty Tower until you see the hallway with the magic paintings. The key will be at the very end of the hallway and you’ll need to follow it to the cabinet opposite the bronze statue.

Library Daedalian Key

Fast Travel to the Library and take a right towards the fireplace. The Daedalian Key will then fly to the opposite side of where you started.

Grand Staircase Tower Daedalian Key

Run down the magic staircase until you see the key flying next to the painting of the thinking woman. Simply follow the key down the stairs until you reach the cabinet.

Clock Tower Courtyard Daedalian Key

Use Alohomora on the locked door in the Clock Tower Courtyard. Once the door is unlocked, take the stairs until you see the key in the corner of the room. Continue up the stairs and head further up the clock tower to find the cabinet.

Bell Tower Courtyard Daedalian Key

Fast travel to the Bell Tower Courtyard and run up the first set of stairs and open the wooden door, the key will be floating in the air between the two pillars. Once you’ve used Revelio, follow the key up the stairs.

The Map Chamber Daedalian Key (1)

This Daedalian Key can be found by heading up the winding staircase and in the hallway with the pile of cauldrons. Follow the key into the room with the wine barrels.

The Map Chamber Daedalian Key (2)

The final Daedalian Key is located in the room with the sleeping dragon statue, which can be accessed by going through the same hallway you access to get the first Map Chamer key. Simply follow the Daedalian Key up the stairs to unlock the House Cabinet.

How to open the House Chest in Hogwarts Legacy?

Avalanche Software The House Chest requires 16 House Tokens to open.

Once you’ve opened all House Cabinets and claimed the 16 House Tokens, you can finally unlock the House Chest in your Common Room. Simply run over to it and hit the interact button to begin placing each House Crest.

Upon completion, you’ll be rewarded with your very own House Uniform which can be equipped from the Gear screen. While the House Uniform doesn’t give you any stat or defensive boosts, they do look incredible and really show off your wizarding prowess.

So, there you have it, that’s every Daedalian Key location and how you can open the House Chest in Hogwarts Legacy. Make sure you check out our Hogwarts Legacy page for all the latest news and guides.

