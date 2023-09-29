Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is web-swinging onto PS5 this October — but will the game also be available to play on Nintendo Switch? Here’s what we know about whether or not the long-awaited sequel will be on the portable device.

Insomniac Games is gearing up for the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, one of the most anticipated games of 2023 that serves as a direct sequel to the studio’s first Spider-Man game which was released back in 2018.

Article continues after ad

With some exciting new villains, two Spideys to control, plenty of suits to wear, and a lot of super-powered action, Spider-Man 2 is shaping up to be a must-play single-player experience and Nintendo Switch owners may be wondering if the game will be available on the hybrid console.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s everything you need to know about whether or not Spider-Man 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Insomniac Games Players will get to play as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in Spider-Man 2.

Is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 coming to Nintendo Switch?

No, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is not coming to Nintendo Switch.

Article continues after ad

The game is a PlayStation exclusive as was the previous title, and the Spider-Man: Miles Morales spin-off. Due to Sony’s exclusivity surrounding the series, it’s extremely unlikely we’ll ever see Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 make its way to Nintendo Switch.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Although this may be disappointing for Switch players, it’s not surprising given that the new Spider-Man franchise from Insomniac has become a flagship title for PlayStation consoles over the past few years.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you still want to experience some Spider-Man content on the hybrid console, however, Marvel’s Ultimate Alliance 3 features both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as playable characters and is a Switch exclusive so could be perfect if you want some Spidey on the go!

That’s everything you need to know about Spider-Man 2 on Nintendo Switch! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: All confirmed suits for Peter Parker & Miles Morales | Spider-Man 2 story: When does the game take place? | Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 editions | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 platforms | Will Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have co-op? | Marvel’s Spider-Man : All voice actors | All achievements & trophies

Article continues after ad