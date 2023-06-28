How to complete Weird Science side quest in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 is a massive game that is filled with amazing side quests to complete. Here is a guide to one such side quest called Weird Science that you must complete to enable your progression within the game.

Final Fantasy 16 consists of several side quests that make the combat experience smoother. Some of them enhance the effectiveness of potions, while others unlock blueprints for powerful weapons within the game.

Weird Science is a side quest that increases the number of potions you can hold at a time in this game. Hence, a guide on how to complete this quest has been listed below in detail.

Square Enix You need to talk to Owain to initiate Weird Science side quest

Guide to complete Weird Science side quest in Final Fantasy 16

Before you can start the Weird Science side quest, you need to complete the quest called Letting Off Steam III. This is a sub-quest for the main questline Out of the Shadow.

Once that is done, you need to follow the steps provided below:

Speak to Owain the Engineer

Once you finish the quest mentioned earlier, you need to go to the Hunt Board and talk to Owain. Ask him about Bomb Sightings and that will make the Bomb King appear in the list of targets.

Locate the Bomb King

The next step is to locate the Bomb King. You can find this beast around the southeast area of Sanberque. You should fast travel to The Dragon’s Aery. From this point proceed south and travel to The Crock.

Defeat the Bomb King

Once you locate the Bomb King, you need to defeat it. The fight is pretty easy in the beginning but gets complicated once the boss’s health drops below a certain amount. Despite that, as long as you are properly geared, you should be able to deal with the Bomb King with ease.

Collect Bomb Ash

Once the Bomb King is defeated, you need to collect Bomb Ash. This will be found in the arena and will also be marked on the quest marker.

Talk to Owain

Once you collect Bomb Ash, you need to travel back to The Hideaway and talk to Owain once again. Deliver him with the Bomb Ash to complete the quest.

Square Enix You need to defeat Bomb King to complete the Weird Science side quest

Once the quest is completed, you will get Treated Potion Satchel as a reward alongside Black Blood, experience, and renown. The Treated Potion Satchel will increase the number of potions you can hold at a time.

This completes our guide for Weird Science side quest in Final Fantasy 16. If you found it informative, please check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

