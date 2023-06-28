Final Fantasy 16: Every Essential side quest

Final Fantasy 16 is a massive RPG game and is filled with numerous side quests alongside the primary plot of the game. Therefore, here is a guide to every side quest that you must complete in this game.

Side Quests are something that not all players enjoy completing. Fortunately, the side quests in Final Fantasy 16 are exceptional and they provide massive value for time spent.

As such, there are a few side quests that you must do irrespective of whether you like it or not. These side quests are marked by a green cross and they offer valuable rewards that make the game a lot easier.

Here is a list of all the side quests that you must complete in Final Fantasy 16.

Square Enix Final Fantasy 16 has essential side quests that you must complete in the game

List of every essential side quest in Final Fantasy 16

The side-quests that you must complete in Final Fantasy 16 have been listed below:

The White-Winged Wonder : Unlock Chocobo

: Unlock Chocobo Blacksmith’s Blues: Drakeslayer’s Belt Design Draft

Drakeslayer’s Belt Design Draft Blacksmith’s Blues II : Excalibur Design Draft

: Excalibur Design Draft Blacksmith’s Blues III : Ouroboros Design Draft

: Ouroboros Design Draft Blacksmith’s Blues IV : Gotterdammerung Design Draft

: Gotterdammerung Design Draft The Root of the Problem : Morganbeard Extract to increase Potion Efficiency

: Morganbeard Extract to increase Potion Efficiency Weird Science : Treated Potion Satchel to increase Potion Limit

: Treated Potion Satchel to increase Potion Limit Even Weirder Science : Expanded Potion Satchel to increase Potion limit

: Expanded Potion Satchel to increase Potion limit Please Sir, Can I have Some Morbol: Invigorated Morganbeard Extract to increase Potion Efficiency

Hence, it is safe to say that each of these side quests is essential to ensure that the progression in the game does not halt. Apart from that, it is essential to note that in order to unlock the consecutive parts of the side quests, you need to finish the previous one.

For instance, you cannot start Blacksmith’s Blues II without finishing Blacksmith’s Blues. Hence, it is recommended that you finish these quests whenever they are available while you are completing the main story of the game.

This completes our guide to every side quest that you must complete in Final Fantasy 16. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

