Does The Lords of the Fallen have an easy mode? Difficulty settings explained

The Lords of the Fallen is a brand new Soulslike releasing this October, but will the game have an easy mode? Here’s everything you need to know about The Lords of the Fallen’s difficulty settings.

After a lot of anticipation, The Lords of Fallen is arriving on October 13, 2023. This is a sequel to the 2014 game of the same name and acts as somewhat of a soft reboot for the Soulslike franchise. Throughout the game, players will have to embark across the dark lands of Mournstead while battling their way through a lot of tough enemies.

Like any Souls game, The Lords of the Fallen will provide players with a challenge, but those who are new to the genre, or simply want a slightly more relaxing experience may be wondering if the game has an easy mode.

With that in mind, here’s everything we know about The Lords of the Fallen’s difficulty settings.

HEXWORKS/Defiant Studios The Lords of the Fallen promises to be a challenging game.

Does The Lords of the Fallen have an easy mode?

No, The Lords of the Fallen doesn’t have an easy mode. Following in the same vein as the majority of Souls games, The Lords of the Fallen doesn’t have any traditional difficulty settings, so you won’t be able to adjust your gameplay experience that way. Despite this, there are other ways you should be able to make your time with the game easier.

If this is your first time playing a Soulslike we’d strongly recommend joining a friend in multiplayer. While enemies and particularly bosses will still hard to handle, combat should be substantially easier to manage with another player at your side.

The Lords of the Fallen also has a revive mechanic which will allow you to revive your friend immediately if they die. This should make co-op much more accessible than in other Souls titles such as Elden Ring, where you need to restart the entire process if a player falls in battle. Tackling fights together should hopefully make the game feel a lot less punishing.

That’s everything you need to know about whether or not The Lords of the Fallen has an easy mode. While you’re waiting for the game to release, you can check out our preview impressions here.