Is Lords of the Fallen coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Lords of the Fallen (2023) is the follow-up to the 2014 game of the same name, but will this version be showing up on Xbox’s subscription service? Here’s what you need to know about Lords of the Fallen coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Lords of the Fallen is both a sequel to the original game and a reboot of the series, abandoning the clunky high fantasy of the first LotF for a more grimdark aesthetic that channels From Software’s Dark Souls series, especially Dark Souls 3. It also features some spectacularly twisted boss fights and oppressive locations, keeping players on their toes.

The Soulslike will have more in common with the earlier games in the Souls series rather than being an open-world quest like Elden Ring. Going back to basics, but as a current-gen game. The game is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on October 13, 2023. However, will Lords of the Fallen be coming to Xbox Game Pass?

CI Games Lords of the Fallen will not be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Is Lords of the Fallen coming to Game Pass?

No, Lords of the Fallen is not coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one. There’s also been no word on it coming to the service in the future either.

Of course, this could always change. But as things stand, Lords of the Fallen will not be included as part of Game Pass. Therefore, those planning on picking up a copy will need to decide if they spend their money on the standard or deluxe edition of the game.

For more Lords of the Fallen content, check out some of our below guides!

