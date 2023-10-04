The Lords of the Fallen is a brand new Soulslike – but does the game include multiplayer? Here’s everything we know about potential co-op in the long-awaited sequel.

After a lot of anticipation, The Lords of the Fallen is launching this October. This Soulikes is a follow-up to the 2014 game of the same name with a story that takes place a thousand years later. Throughout the story, players will embark on a dangerous journey across the dark land of Mournstead where they’ll face a lot of tough challenges and plenty of boss fights.

Article continues after ad

The Soul and Soulslike genres are known for being difficult and sometimes having a friend join you can make the experience a lot more pleasant. From ringing the hunting bell in Bloodborne, to summoning players in Elden Ring, co-op play has been a staple of these games for a while now but does The Lords of the Fallen also include multiplayer?

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you need to know about potential co-op in the upcoming title.

Article continues after ad

HEXWORKS/Defiant Studios The Lords of the Fallen is set to be a challenging Soulslike.

Does The Lords of the Fallen have Multiplayer?

Yes, The Lords of the Fallen does have multiplayer.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Players will be able to be joined by a friend in The Lords of the Fallen thanks to the game’s co-op mechanics. Unlike, Elden Ring you won’t need to use any in-game items to set up multiplayer in The Lords of the Fallen, instead, you can simply jump into another person’s game and spawn right next to them.

Another feature that makes the game’s co-op stand out is having the ability to revive your teammate. This should likely make the game more accessible than other Souls titles where if your partner runs out of health they’ll die and you have to resummon them if you want to keep enjoying multiplayer.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There will still be challenges to face in co-op, however, as enabling online multiplayer also runs the risk of inviting invaders into your realm who will be hard to take down, so you’ll need to stay on guard!

That’s everything we know about multiplayer in The Lords of the Fallen so far. While you’re waiting for the game to launch, you can check out our preview impressions here.