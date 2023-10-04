How long is The Lords of the Fallen? Main story & completionist run

The Lords of the Fallen is an upcoming Soulslike that serves as a successor to the original 2014 game, but just how long is this long-awaited sequel? Here’s how much time you can expect to spend in The Lords of the Fallen.

The popularity of Souls and Soulslike titles has undeniably skyrocketed since the massive success of Elden Ring, which has propelled FromSoftware’s beloved genre further into the mainstream than ever before. The Lords of the Fallen will be the latest Soulslike to hit the market this October and it’s a highly anticipated follow-up to the 2014 game of the same name.

Developed by HEXWORKS and Defiant Studios, The 2023 iteration of The Lords of the Fallen is a sequel to the original game set over one thousand years later. The events of the first game are the word of legend now, and the new protagonist will have to embark on a dangerous journey across the dark land of Mournstead.

You may be wondering exactly how much time you’ll get to spend in Mournstead, so here’s everything you need to know about how long The Lords of the Fallen is.

HEXWORKS/Defiant Studios The Lords of the Fallen will have a lot for Souls fans to enjoy.

How long is The Lords of the Fallen?

The Lords of the Fallen will take approximately 30 hours for players to finish a single playthrough.

This was confirmed by the game’s Executive Producer, Saul Gascon, and Creative Director, Cezar Virtosu in a recent interview with mp1st. Gascon mentioned that for the development team who have got their hands on the game, it’s taken “around 25 hours” to beat, however, this is with them knowing everything about it, including “whatever enemies spawn” so for new players it will take longer.

He also went on to highlight the replay value in The Lords of the Fallen, stating “30 plus more or less. Then you have different endings. You have three different endings depending on which factions you align with, so that’s one of the replay values. Plus the different classes, so you want to try different types of builds etc”.

On top of multiple endings to discover, the game will feature a New Game Plus mode, which means players will be able to reexperience a more challenging campaign with all their stats and gear carried over. This will bump up the playtime even more, so completionists can expect to spend a lot longer than 30 hours with the Soulslike.

That’s everything you need to know about how long The Lords of the Fallen is. While you’re waiting for the game’s full release, you can check out our preview impressions here.