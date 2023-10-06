Lords of the Fallen is a dark fantasy adventure that looks a lot like From Software’s Dark Souls series, but is Lords of the Fallen a Souls game?

Set in a deeply grimdark world with locations that wouldn’t be out of place in Demon’s, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, or Elden Ring, the upcoming Lords of the Fallen displays all the typical hallmarks of a Souls game. Those who’ve played any of From Software’s devilishly malevolent and rock-hard adventures will be instantly at home when they enter the bleak realm of Mournstead.

Article continues after ad

The question is though, is Lords of the Fallen a true Souls game? Or does it simply adopt and replicate the tried and tested Souls formula to great effect like many of the other, non-From Software developed, but also fantastic Soulslike games on the market? Here’s what you need to know.

Article continues after ad

CI Games The Lords of the Fallen will have a lot for Souls fans to enjoy.

Is Lords of the Fallen a Souls game?

While not an official Souls game, as this only applies to games developed by From Software, Lords of the Fallen is a Soulslike – a game that borrows heavily from the Souls mechanics but is its own entity. Like this year’s rather excellent Lies of P, Lords of the Fallen is heavily inspired by From Software’s games, but while Lies of P borrowed from Bloodborne, Lords of the Fallen reminds us of Dark Souls, especially the first and third entries of that classic series.

Article continues after ad

Unlike Elden Ring, Lords of the Fallen doesn’t offer an open world to explore. Instead, it aims to deliver a tighter, more curated experience, much like the Dark Souls trilogy delivered – and not unlike the original Lords of the Fallen game, to which the 2023 entry is both a sequel and a reboot at the same time.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

While some From Software fans may be disappointed to learn that Lords of the Fallen isn’t a Souls game, it may be the darkest, most loyal take on the formula yet. From what we experienced in our preview of the game, Lords of the Fallen may be the closest thing there is to Dark Souls 4, despite being a Soulslike and part of a completely different franchise.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about whether or not The Lords of the Fallen is a Souls game. While you’re waiting for the game to release, you can check out our preview impressions here.