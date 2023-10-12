Lords of the Fallen: How to summon NPC support for bosses

Lords of the Fallen features some horrific and tough bosses, however, when fighting some, you’re not alone. Here’s how to summon NPCs for boss fights in Lords of the Fallen.

As with most Souslike games, it’s possible to summon NPC support during certain boss fights in Lords of the Fallen. Of course, you can summon support from co-op players if you wish, but you can also call upon your NPC allies to help have your back during a difficult fight. You can also continue to summon NPC allies even when playing co-op, just be aware that the more allies you have, the more buffs that boss will receive.

It’s important to point out that NPC support is no guarantee of victory, your ally will often fall in battle before the fight ends, although they do make a useful distraction to draw your enemy’s attention away from you. However, there are some caveats when it comes to summoning NPC support in Lords of the Fallen. Here’s what you need to know before venturing into your next boss fight without an ally.

CI Games Some of LotF’s bosses are nothing short of epic.

Beckoning an ally in Lords of the Fallen

You’re unable to summon an NPC ally in every boss fight in Lords of the Fallen. While you’ll still be able to summon another player, beckoning an NPC can only be done during main or important boss battles in the game. Many standard bosses simply don’t have the option to call for aid.

However, for the boss fights that do have the option, you’ll notice a humanoid figure made of moths before the boss gate, walk up to this figure and select ‘Beckon’. Then when the fight begins, that NPC will fight alongside you. In some cases, you may need to die before the option to Beckon appears. Then when you attempt the boss for a second time, the pillar of moths will be there, waiting for your call.

You’ll be able to tell who it is due to the character NPC’s outline.

HEXWORKS Some bosses still need to be fought without NPCs.

Which NPCs can you summon?

The NPCs you can summon depend on the boss battle and who you’ve recruited to your cause. Some NPCs will always be available during important bosses, as they’re recruited during the main quest.

For example, the Iron Wayfarer is the first NPC to come to your aid and you can summon him during the first major boss fight against Pietra. Later, before The Congregated Flesh boss battle, we had the option to summon the Iron Wayfarer, the now uncorrupted Pietra, or the Tortured Prisoner after we released them from their cell.

For some NPCs to become summonable, you’ll need to have started their quest line. In the case of the Tortured Prisoner, this happens once they’ve been released. However, characters like Pietra and the Iron Wayfarer will always be available during bosses that allow NPC support, as they are characters who join you during the main quest.

All NPCs have different fighting styles, some being more useful against some bosses than others. The trick is to experiment and see which one benefits you the most in any given situation. Some will also compliment your build well, while others won’t. If you’re a caster, consider summoning an NPC to provide some tank support. But if you’re a powerful knight, consider summoning a wizard to support you from a distance.

For more Lords of the Fallen content, check out some of our below guides:

