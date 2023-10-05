Lords of the Fallen PC requirements: Minimum and recommended specs

Lords of the Fallen is an upcoming souls-like game by HEXWORKS and published by CI Games. Here is a guide on the minimum and recommended PC requirements for the game.

Lords of the Fallen is set to release on October 13, 2023. It is a souls-like game and is a follow-up of the original title that was released back in 2014. However, this time, the game is much more polished as it has been heavily enhanced by the powerful Unreal Engine 5.

The graphical fidelity and the visual quality of this game are clear-cut examples of a next-generation title. Therefore, if you are looking to play the game on a PC, you will need a powerful machine.

Here is all you need to know about the PC requirements for Lords of the Fallen.

CI GAMES Lords of the Fallen system requirements revealed

Lords of the Fallen minimum system PC specs

The minimum system requirements of Lords of the Fallen are provided below:

Operating System : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 2600

: Intel i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory : 12 GB RAM

: 12 GB RAM Graphics : 6 GB VRAM | NVIDIA GTX 1060 | AMD RX 590

: 6 GB VRAM | NVIDIA GTX 1060 | AMD RX 590 Direct X : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : 45 GB Available

: 45 GB Available Additional: 720p Low Quality | SSD Preferred | HDD Supported

The requirements look quite good for a game on Unreal Engine 5. The biggest point to note here is the HDD support which is definitely becoming extremely rare nowadays.

Lords of the Fallen recommended system PC specs

The recommended system requirements for Lords of the Fallen are as follows:

Operating System : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel i7 8700, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel i7 8700, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory : 16 GB

: 16 GB Graphics : 8 GB VRAM | NVIDIA RTX-2080 | AMD Radeon RX 6700

: 8 GB VRAM | NVIDIA RTX-2080 | AMD Radeon RX 6700 Direct X : Version 12

: Version 12 Network : Broadband Internet Connection

: Broadband Internet Connection Storage : 45 GB available space

: 45 GB available space Additional: 1080p High Quality Settings | SSD Required

Therefore, it is clear that if you want to increase the settings and improve the visuals, an SSD is a must. Additionally, the RAM and Graphics requirements are significantly higher. The CPU requirement is much more lenient compared to the rest of the components.

This concludes our guide for the minimum and recommended PC specs for Lords of the Fallen. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of the other guides at Dexerto.

