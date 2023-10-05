Is Lords of the Fallen releasing on Nintendo Switch?

Lords of the Fallen is a next-generation souls-like game set for release on October 13, 2023. Here is what you need to about the game releasing on Nintendo Switch or not.

Lords of the Fallen is a follow-up of the original title by the same name that was released in 2014. This one, however, is a polished Unreal Engine 5 game that takes the Soulslike genre to the next level.

As such, in the current day and age, Souls games have become extremely popular as the mainstream audience has embraced the challenges that these games pose. Hence, everybody wants a piece of the pie and Nintendo fans are no different.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here is what you need to know about Lords of the Fallen on Nintendo Switch.

CI GAMES Lords of the Fallen is not releasing on Nintendo Switch

Will Lords of the Fallen be released on Nintendo Switch?

No, Lords of the Fallen will not be released on Nintendo Switch. This game has been crafted on the Unreal Engine 5 and the Nintendo Switch is simply not strong enough to run it. This game will only release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

In fact, it is safe to say that there is no chance that the game will ever be released on Nintendo Switch in the future either. Hence, if you want to enjoy it, you will have to select some of the other platforms mentioned earlier.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Lords of the Fallen is a breathtaking game that provides you with a vast and interconnected world with dangerous enemies. You will have to defy all odds and fight against an ungodly power. In the end, you can either choose to become a champion of the light or an emissary of the darkness.

This concludes all you need to know about Lords of the Fallen. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Everything we know about The Lords of the Fallen | Lords of the Fallen preview | Wo Long Fallen Dynasty review | Best Soulslike games ranked | Elden Ring DLC | Elden Ring review | Elden Ring: The best is yet to come