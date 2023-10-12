Lords of the Fallen is an upcoming Soulslike based on the 2014 game of the same name and players may be wondering if it features New Game Plus. So, here’s everything we know about New Game Plus in the new ARPG.

Developed by HEXWORKS, Lords of the Fallen is a brand new Soulslike that acts as both a sequel and soft reboot to the 2014 title of the same name. In this dark fantasy, players will have to journey across the perilous land of Mournstead and take on plenty of punishing enemies in battle.

While a single playthrough of Lords of the Fallen should take you a substantial amount of time, especially as there are multiple endings to discover, fans may be curious to know if a New Game Plus mode is featured in the game.

So, here’s everything you need to know about whether or not Lords of the Fallen has a New Game Plus mode.

HEXWORKS Lords of the Fallen is a challenging Soulslike.

Does Lords of the Fallen have a New Game Plus mode?

Yes, Lords of the Fallen does have a New Game Plus mode.

New Game Plus was officially confirmed by the game’s Executive Producer, Saul Gascon, and Creative Director, Cezar Virtosu in a recent interview with mp1st. As well as being able to carry over your existing gear and stats, and facing even tougher enemies in NG+, players should expect “Quite a few surprises” in the mode according to Gascon.

One of the core elements of Lords of the Fallen’s New Game Plus experience will be the inclusion of Vestige Seedlings. Vestiges act the way Bonfires in the Dark Souls series do – being placed across the world and giving the player the opportunity to rest and level up. Vestige Seedlings, however, aren’t stationary and the player will have to regularly uproot and move them as they progress through the game, this adds an additional layer of challenge as you’ll need to be more aware of your surroundings when replanting the seedlings.

That’s everything we know about New Game Plus mode in Lords of the Fallen! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

