Is Lords of the Fallen a sequel or a reboot?

Lords of the Fallen is the follow-up to the 2014 game of the same name, but is this latest adventure a reboot or a sequel? Here’s what you need to know.

Lords of the Fallen (2014) was a Soulslike adventure that replicated many of From Software’s ideas, but also marched to the beat of its own drum. The game created its own fantasy universe with a deep and dark lore, which was more than worthy of a sequel. Harkyn’s brutal quest also ended on a cliffhanger, with multiple endings each centered around the resurrection of a demonic god known as Adyr.

The question many fans of the original Lords of the Fallen, or those who are intrigued by the new Soulslike have is, is the game a reboot, or will it acknowledge the 2014 game and be a sequel of sorts? Well, the answer takes a bit of explaining.

CI Games Things will be much darker this time around.

Is Lords of the Fallen a sequel?

Lords of the Fallen (2023) is set in the same universe as the original game, which makes it a sequel in many ways. The game does reveal that one of the endings in LotF (2014) is indeed cannon and that Harkyn’s decisions have had an impact on the world. In fact, the events of the original game have fallen into legend in Mournstead, so players of both will enjoy piecing together the connections.

However, the game is also a reboot, honoring the previous game but venturing into new territory and a new story. Lords of the Fallen (2023) is also a grimdark fantasy, whereas the original had more of a high-fantasy setting. This change in tone and direction has allowed a new creative team to put their own stamp on the series and take it in a new and exciting direction.

So, while the game is indeed a sequel to the original Lords of the Fallen, it’s also a soft reboot and a fresh start all at the same time.

That’s everything you need to know about whether or not The Lords of the Fallen is a sequel or a reboot. While you’re waiting for the game to release, you can check out our preview impressions here.