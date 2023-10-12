Lords of the Fallen review: Praise the fun

Lords of the Fallen is the follow-up to the 2014 game of the same name but does our second trip to Mournstead finally nail the Soulslike mechanics?

It’s hard to talk about Lords of the Fallen (2023) without first mentioning Lords of the Fallen (2014). While this latest outing is indeed a sequel to that adventure, it also reboots the setting. Tonally, it’s a lot closer to From Software’s Dark Souls series than its predecessor was, leaning into the grimdark in ways the original game didn’t.

Article continues after ad

For a lot of Soulslikes, being derivative of FromSoft’s work is usually a criticism, it certainly was for the original outing. However, this new adventure captures the spirit of Dark Souls in a way that’ll make longtime fans of the sub-genre nostalgic, as it scratches an itch that we never knew we had.

Article continues after ad

Lords of the Fallen key details

Price: £69.99/$59.99

Developer: CI Games, Hexworks

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Harkyn back to the past

It’s fair to say that 2022 belonged to Elden Ring. FromSoftware’s masterpiece took the tried and tested Souls formula out of the dark and exhaled some Breath of the Wild into it. What we were left with was a vast open world that played like a Souls game, combining two genres into one stunning power fantasy. However, after Elden Ring, every Soulslike that hasn’t mirrored its ambition has felt somewhat antiquated.

Article continues after ad

Even the rather excellent Lies of P suffered from this lingering feeling, even with its sights more firmly placed on Bloodborne. It was going to take a truly special Soulslike to revitalize the formula. Fortunately, Lords of the Fallen has turned this curse into a strength, as CI Games has given us something that even Elden Ring couldn’t deliver. It’s essentially given us a Dark Souls 4 – or at least the closest thing we may ever get.

Article continues after ad

Of course, it’s made by a different studio and has no place in FromSoft’s twisted medieval multiverse. Lords of the Fallen is very much its own entity, but it absolutely nails the Dark Souls vibe while still managing to be original at the same time. Like the Demon’s Souls remake also did, Lords of the Fallen shows what’s possible for the sub-genre on current-gen hardware. In many ways, it feels like the true heir to Dark Souls 3, arguably having more in common with that game than Elden Ring did.

Article continues after ad

CI Games Lords of the Fallen is a love letter to Dark Souls.

Umbral and Axiom

While Elden Ring’s open world was the star of the show, Lords of the Fallen instead opts for the carefully curated areas that we’d expect from games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne. Using shortcuts and clever map design, it artfully wraps its grim world around one central hub, constantly rewarding player exploration.

Article continues after ad

As the game lets players cross over into Umbral, an ever-present spirit world, using their lamp it could be argued that there are two worlds to explore. An area in Umbral can be very different from its Axiom (normal reality) counterpart, and players are motivated to explore both realms to unlock secret routes that lead to impressive and helpful rewards.

Article continues after ad

It’s this dual worlds system that really separates Lords of the Fallen from previous Soulslike games, leaving room for endless creativity. Even thirty hours in, we’re still finding ways to use the lamp that surprised us. Even something as simple as using the lamp to highlight a walkway in Umbral that didn’t exist in Axiom to reach a new area, then dropping down to safety and retrieving an item felt like an accomplishment.

Article continues after ad

This mechanic literally and figuratively opens up a new world of gameplay possibilities. Credit goes to the developers for making what could have turned into a half-baked gimmick feel like a vital and engaging part of the gameplay. While it can be a little intimidating and easy to forget about at first, once embraced, it’ll truly enhance your experience.

Article continues after ad

CI Games Lords of the Fallen’s Umbral gameplay is like entering a nightmare.

Brutal bosses

The main draw of any Soulslike game is the challenging boss fights. Lords of the Fallen does not disappoint. Some bosses are tense duals with a cursed ancient warrior, while others are epic showdowns with huge and grotesque beasts – and each one is dripping in fascinating lore to be unearthed. Like the Dark Souls games, this isn’t spoonfed to you, but those who go looking will learn some worthwhile details that help enrich the broader world.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Those who struggle in tough boss encounters will welcome the ability to summon NPC support. While this is completely optional, it can be fun to see which companion character complements your build the most. Many NPC side quests also help drive the game’s story toward one of three very distinct endings, and you’ll soon start to sense which characters are trying to help or manipulate you – and who’ll eventually need to be dealt with.

Article continues after ad

Malevolant multiplayer

Unlike the original Lords of the Fallen, this requel introduces multiplayer, with players able to invade and duel others, or enter their world as an ally, questing and fighting bosses together. The main difference from FromSoft’s games is that co-op partners don’t disappear once a boss is slain. Instead, the co-op continues. If you like, you can play through the whole game with a buddy without interruption. This is a welcome change and we look forward to seeing it come to fruition on launch.

Article continues after ad

While Lords of the Fallen is one of the best Soulslike games not made by FromSoftware, it does suffer from some of the same issues that all games of this type have – its mechanics often feel dated when compared to other action games. If you’re someone who has never cared for this genre, Lords of the Fallen will do little to change your mind. Those who started their Soulslike journey with Elden Ring may also struggle to go back to the older and more curated approach.

Article continues after ad

CI Games Some of LotF’s bosses are nothing short of epic.

The Verdict 4/5

However, Lords of the Fallen isn’t trying to be for everyone. This is a game for those who miss the ‘classic Souls feel’ and wish to return to an adventure on a smaller and more detailed scale. It’s for those who fell in love with Dark Souls or Bloodborne and now yearn to play something like that again with all the polish of a modern title – although it must be said, some technical issues hold it back.

Article continues after ad

We didn’t miss the vast open world of Elden Ring and even found it refreshing to return to a smaller, but wonderfully interconnected map where danger lurks around every corner. We didn’t realize we had an itch to return to this era of Soulslike games until we played Lords of the Fallen. While we may never set foot in Lordran again, we’re hopeful that our adventures in Mournstead are just beginning.

Article continues after ad

Reviewed on PS5

For more Lords of the Fallen content, check out some of our below guides:

Lords of the Fallen Preview | Is Lords of the Fallen coming to Nintendo Switch | Is Lords of the Fallen a Soulslike game | How long to beat Lords of the Fallen | Lords of the Fallen System Requirements | Does Lords of the Fallen have multiplayer | Is Lords of the Fallen a sequel or reboot | Does Lords of the Fallen have an easy mode

Article continues after ad