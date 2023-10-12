Lords of the Fallen: All stats explained

Are you jumping into Lords of the Fallen, but confused about your stats that meet the requirements for your build? Here is a guide to each and every stat in the game.

Stats are an integral part of every Soulslike game out there. These stats define the weapons you pick, the armor you wear, and the playstyle you choose to follow.

Lords of the Fallen is no different as you will constantly think about which stat to level up before you proceed to fight the next boss. However, it is quite normal to feel confused about the direct effects of the stats on your character, especially if you are new to the genre.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here is all you need to know about the stats in this game.

CI GAMES Lords of the Fallen has 6 stats in total

All stats in Lords of the Fallen explained

There are a total of 6 major stats in Lords of the Fallen. The names and effects of each stat has been explained in the table below:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Stats Explanation Strength Wield high-damage weapons like greatswords and carry heavy equipment. This is the stat you want if you are looking to wield that favorite heavy hammer of yours. Agility This is the dexterity stat that allows you to wield swift weapons. Additionally, you need this stat for ranged weapons as well. Endurance Increases your Stamina and equip load. You will be able to wear heavy armor and perform more actions without tiring out fast. Vitality Increases you HP. Radiance Increases your Mana and allows you to cast Radiant spells and wield Radiant catalysts. Inferno Increases your HP.

Most stats also level your general defense and resistances to certain forms of damage too. So you get tougher the more you level, regardless of your build.

Additionally, if you want to use Umbral spells and use Umbral catalysts, you will have to level up both Radiance and Inferno.

Article continues after ad

This concludes all you need to know about stats in Lords of the Fallen. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Lords of the Fallen Preview | Is Lords of the Fallen coming to Nintendo Switch | Is Lords of the Fallen a Soulslike game | How long to beat Lords of the Fallen | Lords of the Fallen System Requirements | Does Lords of the Fallen have multiplayer | Is Lords of the Fallen a sequel or reboot | Does Lords of the Fallen have an easy mode