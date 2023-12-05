What song is in the GTA 6 reveal trailer?

GTA 6 is finally real. With the first official trailer now online for the world to enjoy, millions are dissecting each and every frame. But what song can be heard playing throughout this reveal?

A full decade after GTA 5 hit store shelves, the next entry is finally coming into the spotlight. Rockstar unveiled the first GTA 6 trailer on December 4, a little ahead of schedule in light of some early leaks.

With this reveal came the first gameplay footage, confirmation on leaked protagonists, and of course, plenty of chaos and violence to go with it. But the reveal trailer also gave us our first listen to a potential record on the soundtrack.

So exactly what song was playing throughout the first GTA 6 trailer? Here’s what you need to know.

What song plays in the GTA 6 reveal trailer?

The Tom Petty song ‘Love Is A Long Road’ can be heard throughout the GTA 6 reveal trailer. This 1989 record comes from the American musician best known for the likes of ‘I Won’t Back Down,’ and ‘Free Fallin’’.

While there’s no guarantee this track makes it onto a radio station in the full game, that has certainly been the trend with previous GTA reveals. GTA 5, for instance, featured Sleepwalking from The Chain Gang of 1974, a track that featured prominently in the single-player game.

GTA 5’s reveal trailer also had Ogdens’ ‘Nut Gone Flake’, a track featured on the Los Santos Rock Radio station. Last but not least, the iconic Queen track ‘Radio Ga Ga’ also played during a GTA 5 trailer and then found its way into the full game.

So if history repeats itself here, Rockstar may have just locked in the first official track for GTA 6 with Love Is A Long Road.

That’s all there is to know about the song in the first GTA 6 reveal trailer, but rest assured we’ll update you here with any further details on future soundtrack news.

