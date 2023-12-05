The long-awaited GTA 6 has finally been officially revealed by Rockstar – but aside from what’s sure to be an exciting main campaign, many fans will want to know whether the game features an Online mode as well.

GTA 5 has remained extremely popular a decade on from its initial launch but that hasn’t stopped fans from being eager to find out as much as they can about its highly anticipated follow-up GTA 6. Now the wait for official news is finally over as Rockstar released the first trailer for the game on December 4, 2023.

Article continues after ad

Aside from its compelling single-player narrative, what made GTA 5 so beloved was its Online mode where players could join their friends to cause all kinds of chaos around Los Santos and engage in countless hours of additional content, so it’s no wonder that fans would be curious to know if GTA 6 will also feature an Online experience.

Article continues after ad

With that in mind, here’s everything we know about whether or not GTA 6 will have Online.

Article continues after ad

Rockstar Games GTA 6 has finally been announced.

Will GTA 6 have Online?

At the time of writing, there’s currently no official confirmation regarding whether GTA 6 will feature an Online mode or not. Given the success of GTA 5 Online though, we would be surprised if the mode wasn’t featured in the series next installment.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’s also important to note that when GTA 5 originally launched, Online wasn’t included right away and instead followed a couple of weeks later, so if the upcoming title does have Online it may not be available on launch day when the game releases sometime in 2025.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As soon as Rockstar reveals any news about whether or not an Online mode will be coming with GTA 6, we’ll be sure to update this page.

That’s everything you need to know about Online mode in GTA 6! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

Where is GTA 6 set? | Who is Lucia in GTA 6? | What song is in the GTA 6 trailer? | What platforms will GTA 6 be on? | When is GTA 6 set?