GTA 6 fans reveal which celebrities they want to see parodied in upcoming game

GTA fans have revealed which celebrities and influencers they want to see parodied in GTA 6 when it releases in 2025.

There is no denying that GTA 6 is one of the most hotly anticipated games of the next few years. In December 2024, Rockstar unveiled the launch trailer for the upcoming game, with fans immediately sharing their praise and excitement for the game online.

As seen in the trailer, GTA 6 appears to be focusing largely on internet culture, with an in-game version of real life social media app TikTok on full display and showcasing some bizarre moments that will take place throughout the game.

The trailer was also riddled with Easter eggs, many of which poking fun at real life celebrities and internet culture of the past 5 years.

As such, GTA 6 fans are debating online which real-life celebrities and influencers they want to see parodied and spoofed in the new game.

Across Reddit, the GTA community have been sharing their picks. While many names were thrown around, three particular celebrities were mentioned the most.

The first being one of the most popular female streamers in the world, Amouranth. One redditor commented, “I think an Amouranth parody could work but instead make her a big celebrity who is being clearly forced into her situation but nobody cares enough to stop it.”

The next name to be mentioned at large by the GTA community was Theo Von, with many stating he would be a good pick to feature as a host on the GTA radio.

“The talk shows are some of my favorite parts about GTA radio, but after 10 years of listening to WCTR, I got tired of being able to quote the lines, so I started muting the radio and putting podcasts on Spotify while playing the game.

Theo Von being a southern boy would be PEEEERRRRFECT for a GTA talk station. I need this in my life now.”

Lastly, the other streamer that fans hope is parodied is Mr Beast. One user commented how “a Mr beast who actually kills his contestants could be pretty funny.”

For all the latest GTA news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.