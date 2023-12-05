When is GTA 6 set? Series timeline explained

With GTA 6 now official, just when is the new sequel set? Although we don’t have an exact year, here’s what we know thanks to our first look at the game through the reveal trailer.

A decade removed from the launch of GTA 5, its sequel is finally coming to fruition. Formally unveiled on December 4, Rockstar gave the world its first taste of GTA 6 with an explosive reveal trailer.

Through the initial 90-second glimpse, we learned plenty about the fictional state of Leonida, our new protagonist Lucia, and plenty more. And while not explicitly detailed, a few gameplay snippets give us a good idea of when the game is set.

So well ahead of its 2025 release, here’s what you need to know in regards to the timeline and when exactly GTA 6 takes place.

Rockstar Games GTA 6 appears to be set in the current day, though in typical Rockstar fashion, an exact year hasn’t been confirmed.

When is GTA 6 set?

Although no official year has been confirmed just yet, we know for certain GTA 6 is set in modern times. This is entirely evident throughout the reveal trailer.

Not only do we see modern vehicles on neon-soaked city strips, highrise apartment complexes dominating the horizon, and plenty of contemporary weaponry as well, but social media also appears to play a key role in the game.

Various shots showed social media clips akin to TikTok, with bystanders seen taking selfies or recording others on the street. Thus, we can safely assume GTA 6 takes place in the current generation, though there’s no telling exactly when.

Historically, while the series has been vague with previous releases too, it’s typically assumed each new GTA game has been set close to its time of release. Thus, at least in the modern era we’ve seen GTA 4 in 2008 and GTA 5 in 2013, both authentic to their time of release. It appears GTA 6 will be no different, with no jump back or forward in time expected.

So that’s all we know at the time of writing about just when GTA 6 is set. In Rockstar fashion, we likely won’t get a solid year, but we can certainly assume the game takes place in the current day.