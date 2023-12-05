What platforms will GTA 6 be on? Rockstar confirms launch details

GTA 6 is finally on the way but exactly which platforms can gamers expect to see it on? Putting any rumors to bed right away, Rockstar has already locked in its plans for launch.

It’s been a long wait but GTA 6 is finally on the horizon. Unveiled in full on December 4 following some major leaks, Rockstar gave us our first look at the sequel in action while also confirming its 2025 release window.

And while plans can always change along the way, as we’ve seen countless times with many AAA delays in recent years, it appears the devs certainly have clear plans in mind for the game’s release.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So confident, in fact, Rockstar has already commented on which platforms GTA 6 will debut on. So without further ado, here’s where you can play GTA 6 at launch.

What platforms is GTA 6 on at launch?

GTA 6 will be available on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S at launch in 2025. Rockstar confirmed as much shortly after the reveal trailer went live, outlining its plans in an official press release.

It’s worth noting, this confirmation neglected to mention any form of PC release as well as any support for past-gen hardware. Thus, it can’t be guaranteed to arrive on said hardware, at least not at launch.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On the PC side, this is a typical trend for Rockstar, a studio that typically releases on console first before porting to PC after the fact. GTA 5 only arrived on PC two years after its initial release, while Red Dead Redemption 2 arrived on PC a year after hitting consoles.

As for past-gen hardware, by the time of GTA 6’s release in 2025, the PS4 and Xbox One consoles will both be 12 years old. Thus, it’s unlikely Rockstar’s newest innovation will be able to run on dated hardware. Any gamers holding their breath for past-gen support may need to upgrade if they wish to play on day one.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Lastly, Rockstar is yet to address any possible Nintendo platform support either. While the Nintendo Switch is certainly dated, intel points to a new upgraded model launching in the near future. For now, it remains unclear if GTA 6 will ever make its way to a Nintendo device.

Rockstar Games GTA 6 looks to be pushing boundaries on current-gen hardware only.

So that’s all there is to know about the platforms GTA 6 will arrive on. For now, it’s just the beginning of the road to release. We’re sure to hear plenty more in the coming months in terms of graphical fidelity, performance targets, and the like.

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to update you here with all the latest GTA 6 details as they emerge.