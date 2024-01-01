GTA 5 is Twitch’s biggest game again amid GTA 6 hype and NoPixel RP comeback

Despite being over a decade old, Grand Theft Auto V is still topping the charts on Twitch, and is comfortably the most-watched game on the streaming site over the past week, thanks largely to NoPixel RP and GTA 6 hype.

The general interest in Grand Theft Auto obviously spiked after the first GTA 6 trailer was released, although it’s been one of the most popular games on Twitch for years anyway.

Couple this with the refreshed NoPixel 4.0 RP streams, and GTA 5 has once again taken over the Amazon-owned streaming site.

Looking at stats for the final week of 2023, it’s clear to see the top game as we enter the new year, with Rockstar’s title blowing past everything else.

Most-watched Twitch games topped by GTA 5 again

Although the base game of GTA 5 released in 2013, it’s the constant iteration in GTA roleplaying (RP) that has helped maintain its position as one of the most popular streaming games.

NoPixel 4.0, the latest version of the most well-known RP server, came just in time off the back of the GTA 6 trailer hype, and countless streamers have been in on the action.

That’s helped GTA be the most popular game on Twitch, with only the ‘Just Chatting’ category ahead of it in hours watched in the final 7 days of 2023.

SullyGnome The most-watched Twitch categories in the final week of 2023. Stats via SullyGnome.

It clocks in almost 10 million more hours watched than the second most popular, Escape from Tarkov, which has also enjoyed a resurgence thanks to the latest wipe.

Below these are League of Legends and Fortnite, also relatively old games at this point. You can see the full rankings here.

Some of the other usual suspects like Warzone, Counter-Strike and Apex Legends meanwhile, have slipped down the charts, the latter two now outside the top 10 in terms of hours watched.

As we head into 2024, it looks like another year of GTA pulling in huge viewership thanks to RP, and 2025 will of course be no different either, as GTA 6 is set to release that year.