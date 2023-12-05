Will GTA 6 have single-player?

GTA 6 received its first official trailer on December 4, 2023, where fans got a first look into what the game has to offer. However, a big question in the minds of the players is whether it will have a single-player campaign or not.

GTA 6 is by far the most anticipated game in the current day. Ever since its official announcement, fans have wanted nothing but more information on the brand new Rockstar title that will for sure define industry standards in the coming days.

As it happens, one of the biggest reasons behind the success of GTA as a franchise is a story mode that can span for hours and provide a gripping narrative for the players. Hence, it is only natural that players are asking whether GTA 6 will have a single-player or not.

Here is all we know about a single-player mode in GTA 6.

Rockstar GTA 6 is expected to have a single-player mode

Is GTA 6 going to have a single-player mode?

Yes, based on what we know so far, GTA 6 will have a single-player mode. Alongside the trailer, the developers released a press release as well with information about the game. The press release mentioned that with GTA 6, Rockstar is going to provide an open-world story-driven experience that players have never experienced.

Therefore, it is safe to say that the game will feature a single-player story mode and it will be quite big as well. Rockstar’s statement pretty much makes it clear that GTA 6 will be the biggest game in the series to date and that is understandable too considering it will release on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S.

All three of these consoles have demonstrated their prowess in driving modern-day technological and visual advancements in gaming. Apart from that, Rockstar is known to make games that will be played for several years in the future.

Hence, it is quite easy to get an idea of the scale that the developers are targeting. In any case, fans will have to wait for a while as the game is not going to be released until 2025.

This is all we know so far about GTA 6 by Rockstar Games. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out our coverage for the game at Dexerto.

