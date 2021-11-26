Rockstar Games founder thinks GTA 6 will be less “edgy”

Rockstar Games co-founder Jamie King explained why he thinks GTA 6 might be less “edgy” than earlier titles in the series while still maintaining the quality fans have come to expect from new installments.

Jamie King is one of the four founding members of Rockstar Games. Alongside Sam and Dan Houser and Terry Donovan, the four would take the world by storm with Grand Theft Auto. Despite no longer being with the company, he was still instrumental in its success.

Now, many years later, with the success of GTA 5 and GTA Online, fans everywhere are anxiously awaiting the next entry in the series with bated breath. Despite some leaks and even potential teases by Rockstar themselves, nothing official has been said.

Now, Jamie King has weighed in on the future of the series, future titles and what he thinks will be in store for GTA 6 when it eventually does release.

Rockstar founder touches on GTA 6 gameplay and censorship

In an interview uploaded by Killaz, King was asked about the future of Rockstar and how rough patches could end up affecting the company and its releases going forward.

“I think the tone of the content,” he began before rethinking that the same engine is in place and the team has “perfected the system” to where it is now.

So, while he thinks that gameplay mechanics will remain intact and Rockstar will build from what they already have, the tone is another story completely.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the tone starts changing. And if it’s maybe not quite as edgy or quite as funny,” he added. “I just think maybe there’s more opportunity for them to do something cheesy, cause they never do. Maybe not. There’s a beautiful machine there that you’d have to try real hard to f**k up.”

King went on to point out the success of GTA 5 and GTA Online to reaffirm that the company will be fine, but culturally, there could be a major difference going forward.

Only time will tell for sure, but considering there was some major censorship already in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition with, for example, Confederate flags being removed, it’s possible that King is onto something.