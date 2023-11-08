GTA 6 reveal reportedly imminent with full trailer arriving in December

The highly anticipated reveal of GTA 6, one a decade in the making, finally appears to be nearing its end. Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier has reported a reveal is set to take place imminently, with a full trailer to follow in December.

A formal GTA 6 reveal is reportedly set to take place in the coming days, even “as early as this week,” according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier. Following that, a full trailer for the sequel will supposedly drop at some stage in December.

Rather than YouTubers or faceless Twitter accounts circulating rumors, this intel coming directly from Schreier, the most credible journalist in the video game industry, thus carries weight.

If history repeats, it’s likely we’ll see nothing more than a single graphic to start. Whether that be a proper GTA 6 logo itself, or simply just a new color scheme over the Rockstar logo, we’ll have to wait and see. Though the latter is exactly what happened ahead of Red Dead Redemption 2’s grand reveal back in 2016.

As for the trailer, there’s no telling exactly what fans can expect just yet. GTA 5’s reveal gave us a first look at Los Santos with some narration from one-third of our main cast in Michael De Santa. Perhaps we’ll get our first official look at GTA 6’s reported two protagonists this time around.

Unfortunately for Rockstar, this won’t be the first time everyone sees GTA 6. Last year’s infamous hack marked arguably the biggest video game leak of all time as dozens of GTA 6 gameplay clips spilled out online. From locations to gameplay systems and the aforementioned characters, a great deal hit the web earlier than intended.

Rockstar GTA 5 first hit store shelves back in 2013 and has since become second best-selling game ever with 185 million units sold.

Once the formal reveal arrives, avid gamers around the globe may finally have a better understanding of when they can expect to get their hands on Rockstar’s next big hit. While various insider reports and claims on the internet have pointed to either a 2024 or 2025 release, we’ll just have to wait and see.