GTA 6 leak confirms major gameplay feature fans have wanted for years

A major new gameplay feature has been confirmed for GTA 6 after years of requests and it could make Vice City the most dynamic location in Grand Theft Auto history.

GTA 6 fans have been eagerly awaiting for Rockstar to officially announce the game for ages and while the developer has been mum on details, leaks have done a swell job hyping the game up already.

Last year, a massive hack resulted in early gameplay footage going viral, revealing numerous details about the next installment in the GTA series, and fans are still combing over every frame looking for clues.

One year later, a massive document containing everything in the leaks spread across the internet confirming information that may have been missed including big details about Vice City itself.

In the document, fans discovered that GTA VI will have more enterable buildings than any other game in the series.

Although the leaked footage provided only a handful of locations, they paint a very intriguing picture for what the full game will look like with players being able to go inside of many new areas.

GTA VI Document Players can enter multiple new buildings in GTA 6.

“A big feature of GTA VI will be the number of enterable buildings on offer. This will directly link with theft and robbery, some of the main elements of the game’s core gameplay,” the document states.

So far, the leaks have revealed that in addition to the typical GTA buildings of bars, clubs, restaurants, and strip clubs, players will also be able to enter new environments such as pawn shops, supermarkets, apartments, and laundries.

Interestingly, the pawn shops seem to be connected to another returning gameplay feature from GTA V: robberies. Only this time, they’re getting enhanced.

Rockstar Games Robberies will be more advanced in GTA 6.

“This will directly link with theft and robbery, some of the main elements of the game’s core gameplay. Interestingly, the two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, both have “loot bags” for stashing cash, gold and other items. Additionally, there is also a new option to loot vehicles.

Of course, there are likely even more gameplay mechanics that weren’t in the leaks, so this is just the tip of the iceberg as far as GTA 6 features go.

As for when fans can finally experience the game for themselves, so far, Rockstar has yet to even officially announce GTA VI, but comments from Take-Two’s CEO have suggested it could release as early as 2024.