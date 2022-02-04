GTA 6 finally confirmed by Rockstar Games: “It’s well underway”

Grand Theft Auto fans finally have the news they have been waiting for – Rockstar Games has confirmed GTA 6 is in “well underway” and in development.

Grand Theft Auto’s Expanded and Enhanced update was the next thing in the pipeline for fans of the historic franchise, though the lack of details surrounding the next new GTA game created a thirst for a proper reveal.

The popular game studio announced the existence of a GTA 6 project on February 6, after years of leaks, rumors, and fans being left to scrounge around for clues.

GTA 6 confirmed to be in development

In an official statement, Rockstar has said: “We are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.

“We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.”

No official game art, or teaser trailer, falls alongside this massive update.

However, Rockstar has moved to thank fans for their patience and support of their other titles meanwhile.

The statement reads: “On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!”

Rockstar Games GTA 6 statement: Twitter reactions

GTA 6 was finally trending for the right reasons on February 4, as the official Rockstar Games account confirmed the news.

Their statement racked up over 10,000 likes in minutes. It reads: “With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we’ve previously delivered. ”

We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details. On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you! — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

In the absence of an official release date, or timeline, industry expert Jason Schreier predicts a reveal will land later in 2022, with an eventual launch two years later.

He said: “Wouldn’t be shocked to see Grand Theft Auto VI announced later this year with a fake release date of “fall 2023″ that then slips to 2024.”

Wouldn't be shocked to see Grand Theft Auto VI announced later this year with a fake release date of "fall 2023" that then slips to 2024 https://t.co/PCtS7o6FEe — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 4, 2022

Popular YouTuber MrDalekJD was delighted by the news, saying the blog post had broken the internet.

Well, he’s not wrong.

I love how in one single blog post Rockstar have broken the internet by confirming that GTA 6 is real and in active development. HAPPY FRIDAY EVERYONE 🙌🏼 — Jon (@MrDalekJD) February 4, 2022

For more news about GTA 6, including the potential setting, release date, and leaks – check out our hub page.