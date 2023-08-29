Rockstar insider claims GTA 6 announcement finally coming “soon”

An insider with a solid track record for leaking Rockstar Games and GTA 6 info claims that an announcement could finally be coming “soon” after years of anticipation.

GTA 6 is already one of, if not the most, anticipated games of all time with fans literally crashing Gamescom to demand its reveal, but Rockstar has remained quite mum.

Aside from leaks that confirmed a return to Vice City, a female protagonist, and an assortment of other gameplay features, Rockstar has yet to unveil the game in any official capacity, but that could soon be about to change.

According to Tez2, things are beginning to line up for Rockstar to finally pull the trigger on an announcement and believes he knows how they’d go about doing it.

Twitter/that1detectiv3 Fans may not have long to wait for a GTA 6 reveal.

GTA 6 announcement imminent according to Rockstar insider

In a post on GTA Forums, Tez2 commented that things were coming together and chances are that Rockstar unveils a Grand Theft Auto trailer this year.

“Everything seems to line up for a high likelihood of Rockstar announcing VI soon. Probably in the coming months,” he said.

He went on to suggest that GTA Online will be part of the reveal in a December or Summer update in the form of a new collectible or hunt, depending on when the announcement happens.

“I could see a new hunt or a collectible or a random event on Cayo Perico to tease VI. It would make the most sense,” the insider added.

GTA Forums Tez2 believes a GTA 6 announcement could finally be coming.

Earlier this year, shirts celebrating GTA 5’s ten-year anniversary went live in GTA Online before being removed. The shirts, which appeared to be alien-themed, contained messages that when decoded read, “One day will reveal all,” “We are watching,” and, “Connect the lines.”

Rockstar has seemingly used UFOs and aliens to tease GTA 6 in the past. Most notably, a screenshot from an identified game was spotted in GTA Trilogy and it featured a UFO flying over a house. Fans have suspected that this was the first-ever look at GTA 6.

In any case, if Tez2 is accurate, it’s going to be an exciting few months. Recent comments from Take-Two Interactive’s CEO Strauss Zelnick have pointed to GTA VI releasing in 2024-2025, which means an official trailer might not be very far away.

