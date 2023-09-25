GTA 6 fans make major discovery in leaked gameplay revealing new state

It appears GTA 6 players will be able to travel beyond Vice City to a completely different state according to leaked gameplay footage.

Rockstar Games has still yet to officially unveil GTA 6, but fans have been deciphering a trove of leaked footage to get a better grasp on what the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series will be like.

In addition to a female and male protagonist, GTA VI is slated to feature big new mechanics such as more explorable buildings than ever before, a revamped Wanted system and more.

Article continues after ad

However, one little detail in the leaks could have some serious importance as it appears that GTA 6 won’t just see a return to Vice City, but the introduction of another state outside of Florida.

Article continues after ad

As noted by players who compiled a list of details from the leaked footage, GTA 6 seems to include locations from Georgia, indicating that players will be able to travel beyond Vice City.

“Rockstar have brought down and featured locations from Georgia, including a Prison and mountain ranges not present in real world Florida,” the GTA 6 leak document states.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

On Twitter, users pointed out that footage shows protagonist Jason outside of a location that appears identical to Augusta State Medical Prison in Georgia.

In real life, Georgia borders Florida, but the state is still quite some distance from Miami, which is what Vice City is based on, so expect some interesting geographical changes in GTA.

Article continues after ad

We’ll have to wait and see what else the developers have cooking up, but hopefully we won’t have long to wait. Comments from Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick have suggested that GTA VI will release as early as 2024, so we might be getting a trailer in the months ahead.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for more GTA 6 news and updates.