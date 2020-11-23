Possible GTA 6 teaser hidden in new GTA Online heist trailer - Dexerto

Grand Theft Auto Online fans have discovered a possible GTA 6 teaser hidden within the newest trailer for the game’s latest heist.

It seems like every month or so there is some sort of leak or rumor about the long-awaited GTA 6, but Rockstar has yet to reveal any information on the highly-anticipated, albeit inevitable title.

Instead, the company has gone all-in with GTA Online content and has begun teasing the newest mode known as the Cayo Perico heist.

One of the teasers for the heist was uploaded to YouTube with the title “surveil.exe.”

In it, secretive-looking security footage with a green tint shows a body by the beach, with a briefcase and some farmland. Notably, on the bottom of the screen there are some coordinates labeled “38.527A N; 79.6129A W.”

Most fans would probably just ignore this or chop it up as Rockstar trying to add some neat visual flair to make the footage seem more mysterious.

However, others decided to do some digging and tried searching for the coordinates on Google Maps. What they ended up seeing was either purposefully intended by Rockstar or one heck of a coincidence. If it’s intentional this would be the first-ever official GTA VI teaser.

38.527A N; 79.6129A Whttps://t.co/KIW15pKlyf Credits for discovering "VI": https://t.co/i83s2xjvIm The only job I had was to get the exact coordinate, get each image square from the gmaps and reassemble the entire image, making the image look better.https://t.co/gNO4UKVosT pic.twitter.com/3YpEiQ0aPw — wellgamer789 (@welltest789) November 23, 2020

Rockstar appears to tease GTA VI

As you can see, Twitter user Wellgamer discovered that this pulls up a winding road that takes the shape of a “VI.”

“The only job I had was to get the exact coordinate, get each image square from the G-Maps and reassemble the entire image, making the image look better,” Wellgamer explained and added that the road is from Virginia, United States.

The GTA games often use roman numerals instead of standard numbers, so if this was an intentional Easter egg from Rockstar, could this mean Virginia will be connected to GTA 6 in some capacity?

It’s expected that whenever GTA 6 is revealed it will have a connection to Vice City, so Virginia seems like a bit of a wildcard all things considered. Maybe it’s VIrginia instead of VIce City?

Nonetheless, we can only hope that this is a sign that Rockstar is preparing for a big announcement in the future and we won’t have much longer to wait until the next entry in the series is revealed.