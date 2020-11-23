 Possible GTA 6 teaser hidden in new GTA Online heist trailer - Dexerto
Possible GTA 6 teaser hidden in new GTA Online heist trailer

Published: 23/Nov/2020 23:59

by Michael Gwilliam
GTA VI teaser trailer
Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto Online fans have discovered a possible GTA 6 teaser hidden within the newest trailer for the game’s latest heist.

It seems like every month or so there is some sort of leak or rumor about the long-awaited GTA 6, but Rockstar has yet to reveal any information on the highly-anticipated, albeit inevitable title.

Instead, the company has gone all-in with GTA Online content and has begun teasing the newest mode known as the Cayo Perico heist.

One of the teasers for the heist was uploaded to YouTube with the title “surveil.exe.”

GTA Online new heist
Rockstar Games
GTA Online’s newest heist kicks off December 15.

In it, secretive-looking security footage with a green tint shows a body by the beach, with a briefcase and some farmland. Notably, on the bottom of the screen there are some coordinates labeled “38.527A N; 79.6129A W.”

Most fans would probably just ignore this or chop it up as Rockstar trying to add some neat visual flair to make the footage seem more mysterious.

However, others decided to do some digging and tried searching for the coordinates on Google Maps. What they ended up seeing was either purposefully intended by Rockstar or one heck of a coincidence. If it’s intentional this would be the first-ever official GTA VI teaser.

Rockstar appears to tease GTA VI

As you can see, Twitter user Wellgamer discovered that this pulls up a winding road that takes the shape of a “VI.”

“The only job I had was to get the exact coordinate, get each image square from the G-Maps and reassemble the entire image, making the image look better,” Wellgamer explained and added that the road is from Virginia, United States.

The GTA games often use roman numerals instead of standard numbers, so if this was an intentional Easter egg from Rockstar, could this mean Virginia will be connected to GTA 6 in some capacity?

It’s expected that whenever GTA 6 is revealed it will have a connection to Vice City, so Virginia seems like a bit of a wildcard all things considered. Maybe it’s VIrginia instead of VIce City?

Nonetheless, we can only hope that this is a sign that Rockstar is preparing for a big announcement in the future and we won’t have much longer to wait until the next entry in the series is revealed.

Super Mario Bros 3 becomes most expensive game ever at $156,000 auction

Published: 24/Nov/2020 0:39

by Brent Koepp
Nintendo

A rare copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 sold at auction for a jaw-dropping $156,000 on November 20. The popular Nintendo Entertainment System game had been sealed since 1990, and featured special printing on the cover.

Despite releasing in 1990, many critics and fans still consider Super Mario Bros 3 to be one of the series’ best entires. The genre-defining title made its debut at the tail-end of the NES’ life cycle, and has been heralded as a masterpiece.

Decades later, it’s been thrusted back into the spotlight after a player spent a record-breaking $156k to buy the game at auction. The rare Nintendo collectible which had been sealed for 30 years is now the most expensive game of all time.

Nintendo
The hit 1990 NES title is now worth thousands in the right condition.

Sealed Super Mario Bros 3 sells for mind-blowing amount

In 2020, video game items from the past have seen an explosion in value. Children of the 90s are now adults and willing to shell out an absurd amount of cash to re-capture their childhood nostalgia. For instance, a copy of Pokemon Red & Yellow sold at auction on November 21 for over $162k combined.

A sealed copy of Super Mario Bros 3 has now set a new world record and has become the most valuable game ever after selling for $156,000 at the Heritage Auctions. On November 20, a fan of the groundbreaking NES title outbid competitors to snatch the collectible for as much as a house.

Before digging through your old Nintendo games in the garage, it should be pointed out that collectible was sealed since 1990 and is in pristine condition. Popular grading company WATA looked over the item, and gave it a rating of 9.2 – or an A+.

Heritage Auctions
The 1990 game sold for over $156k at auction.

The item was also a holy grail for Mario collectors as it featured a rare printing version of the artwork. “Copies of the game with “Bros.” formatted to the left and on top of Mario’s glove, are very rarely found in sealed condition,” the auction listing read.

According to several reports, many didn’t even know a sealed version of the unique printed game even existed. The fact that unknown collectibles can be discovered from out of nowhere is fascinating, to say the least. Who knows what title will be the next to break the record.

It should be also be stated that Super Mario Bros. 3 is now the most valuable game on record in terms of being sold at auction. There are several other rare games such as the infamous Gold Nintendo World Championships cartridge that could probably fetch more if a collector is ever willing to part with the scare item.