Xbox players accuse Rockstar of optimizing GTA 5 for PS5 but not Series X

GTA 5 Next Gen players have voiced concerns that the Xbox Series X upgrade of the game is not nearly as strong as on PlayStation 5.

Rockstar Games released the long-awaited Next Gen version of Grand Theft Auto 5 for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 on March 15.

While the updated version brought stronger visuals and immersive controls to the almost 10-year-old title, players have reported a handful of different bugs and glitches they’ve encountered in the updated version of Los Santos.

Now, many Xbox Series X owners have noticed the game is performing worse on their version than on PS5.

Xbox Series X owners report poor GTA 5 Next Gen performance

Despite offering identical visual modes, players on Xbox are reporting a different experience with GTA 5 Next Gen than PS5 players.

According to early adopters of the Next Gen versions, the Series X struggled in ray tracing Performance mode, dropping all the way down to 30 FPS. Meanwhile, the PS5 version stands up, barely dropping any frames at all from 60 FPS.

Gta 5 drops almost 30 fps on XsX while PS5 just 1 or 2 in extreme situations. Whats giing on here pic.twitter.com/JS9xO5CMOi — I paint houses (@anunnakigamer82) March 19, 2022

One GTA fan blamed it on the Xbox Series X hardware and not Rockstar. “Let’s be honest. The game hasn’t been optimized on XSX. Not a surprise given ps would be a bigger platform now,” they said.

Let’s be honest. The game hasn’t been optimised on XSX. Not a surprise given ps would be a bigger platform now. — Ian Wilgaus (@ianwilgaus) March 19, 2022

For GTA 5 fans disappointed in the Next Gen version of the game, at least they might not have to wait too long for GTA 6 to arrive.