 Xbox players accuse Rockstar of optimizing GTA 5 for PS5 but not Series X - Dexerto
GTA

Xbox players accuse Rockstar of optimizing GTA 5 for PS5 but not Series X

Published: 19/Mar/2022 18:45

by Lawrence Scotti
GTA 5 Next Gen players have voiced concerns that the Xbox Series X upgrade of the game is not nearly as strong as on PlayStation 5.

Rockstar Games released the long-awaited Next Gen version of Grand Theft Auto 5 for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 on March 15.

While the updated version brought stronger visuals and immersive controls to the almost 10-year-old title, players have reported a handful of different bugs and glitches they’ve encountered in the updated version of Los Santos.

Now, many Xbox Series X owners have noticed the game is performing worse on their version than on PS5.

Xbox Series X owners report poor GTA 5 Next Gen performance

Despite offering identical visual modes, players on Xbox are reporting a different experience with GTA 5 Next Gen than PS5 players.

According to early adopters of the Next Gen versions, the Series X struggled in ray tracing Performance mode, dropping all the way down to 30 FPS. Meanwhile, the PS5 version stands up, barely dropping any frames at all from 60 FPS.

One GTA fan blamed it on the Xbox Series X hardware and not Rockstar. “Let’s be honest. The game hasn’t been optimized on XSX. Not a surprise given ps would be a bigger platform now,” they said.

For GTA 5 fans disappointed in the Next Gen version of the game, at least they might not have to wait too long for GTA 6 to arrive.

