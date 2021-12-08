GTA Online The Contract update: All new vehicles, weapons & properties

Rockstar Games has confirmed the GTA Online ‘The Contract’ update will bring with it a new selection of vehicles, weapons, and even add another property to the game.

The Contract Update was previously leaked under the codename of ‘Fixers update’, but on December 8 the game’s developers revealed a first-look trailer for the upcoming content refresh.

Grand Theft Auto’s wildly popular online mode will reset prior to Christmas, with not just snow falling on the floor, but a lot of new money to be made as well.

Dr. Dre returns, a new business venture players have never seen before is featured, and if the community wanted more vehicles or weapons… Rockstar has delivered.

New vehicles: GTA Online The Contract update

Two vehicles have been confirmed so far for the GTA Contract story:

Dewbauchee Champion

Enus Jubilee

Players can expect to see more than that revealed before the patch goes live on December 15, as new Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel rewards are expected to drop.

New weapons: The Contract update

There’s never been a shortage of guns at Ammu-Nation in GTA, and their stocks will also be given a shakeup – as two new weapons have been announced.

Stun Gun

Compact EMP Launcher

New GTA Online property: The Agency

A new property called The Agency is coming with this GTA Online The Contract update, and the clue is in the name as fresh contracts will be available for players to undertake.

In an official blog post, Rockstar described the new business opportunity. They said: “Welcome to F. Clinton and Partner, a new ‘celebrity solutions agency’ catering to the Vinewood elite in need of solutions to high-society problems.

“Franklin needs two things: a reliable partner and a big-ticket, high-profile client. With your longtime LS contact — and newly aspiring cannabis entrepreneur — Lamar Davis making the connection, you can be the partner that helps Franklin take the business to the next level.”

If you wanted to get into business with Franklin and Lamar Davis… December 15’s Winter update is right up your street.