GTA 6 hint finally found in GTA Trilogy after latest update

A new GTA 6 tease has finally been uncovered in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition just days after being fixed in a big update.

The disastrous GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was finally fixed in November, three years after the buggy remasters were released to extreme criticism.

The patch included multiple graphical improvements, quality-of-life upgrades, and even removed developer Grove Street Games from the start-up screen.

As players returned to the worlds of Liberty City, Vice City and San Andreas, they found something that had been overlooked before: a reference to GTA 6.

So far, Rockstar has only released one trailer for GTA VI, and fans have been eagerly awaiting more news about the game ahead of its planned Fall 2025 launch. With the trailer seemingly burned into players’ minds, they were able to identify something from it in GTA Trilogy’s files.

Rockstar Games The same sign from GTA Trilogy was in the GTA 6 trailer.

Spotted by user BS_BlackScout on GTAForums, a sign on a store reads, “We will no longer accept cash stored in underwear.”

This sign is featured near the end of the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer where gun-wielding, masked versions of Lucia and Jason storm into a store.

The forum’s moderator, Spider-Vice, also chimed in noting, “We do know that they’ve used a couple of what seem to be GTA VI textures, including a brand on a printer/fax.”

Although this texture was in the game before the update, players likely missed it because it was originally flipped the wrong way.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time something in GTA Trilogy has sparked speculation about GTA 6.

Back in 2021, players discovered what may have been a screenshot of GTA 6 at the Lil’ Probe’Inn in San Andreas.

In the inn, players noticed some UFO screenshots from Red Dead Redemption 2’s Guarma section and GTA V, but one of the images included a house with a flying object in the top right. The house isn’t featured in any Rockstar title to date, with many still suspecting it’s actually from GTA 6.

This new discovery comes as fans anticipate a big announcement about a second trailer and some are even staring at the moon for hints following previous teases from Rockstar games.