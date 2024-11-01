GTA Online December 2024 update: Garment Factory business, new jobs, more

GTA Online will, in fact, get another big annual update in December despite some fears from players that GTA 6 would take priority.

When Rockstar Games, finally, revealed GTA 6 at the end of 2023, plenty of Grand Theft Auto fans feared for the knock-on effect of GTA Online. There were countless social media posts asking if Rockstar would abandon the game, but that hasn’t been the case.

Instead, GTA Online has had a new heist – The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid – as well as the Bottom Dollar Bounties update – which allows you to take control of the Bail Office business. On top of those two big bits of content, there have also been regular weekly updates with new vehicles and collectibles.

Article continues after ad

With the holiday season fast approaching, fans have questioned whether or not there would be another annual December update.

Well, Rockstar has now answered the call on that, confirming that there will be new content coming over Christmas.

Article continues after ad

“The notorious Darnell Bros Garment Factory front is under new management. With the aid of helmsman Pavel and a former FIB officer turned independent contractor, you’ll convert it into a hive for clandestine infiltration operations where you can launch a bevy of thrilling and strategic new robberies,” they said on November 1.

Article continues after ad

Rockstar Games The Garment Factory will be home to new jobs.

On top of that, Rockstar have confirmed that changes are coming to The Vinewood Car Club, Body Armor stock automatically refilling when starting a job, and other vehicle updates in Hao’s Special Works.

In terms of when it’ll all be released, well, Rockstar hasn’t put a firm date on that just yet.

Over the past few years, new December content has come on the second Tuesday of the month. That would be December 10 this year, but there’s always the chance it could be pushed to Thursday – which would be December 12 – as that is the usual day for GTA updates.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

GTA has been no stranger to the holiday celebrations.

Fans will, as usual, get holiday gifts over Christmas. There will also be the opportunity to unlock other rewards through Community Challenges before then too.

Plus, PC players will, finally, get the next-gen update that PS5 and Xbox Series S/X players have been able to enjoy over the last few months.