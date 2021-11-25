GTA Online Fixers update details leaked: Dr. Dre return & new business coming

Rockstar Games are preparing a major content shakeup in GTA Online featuring Dr. Dre, according to newly leaked information. A new GTA Fixers update is in the works and a few details have been revealed already.

The GTA community has been busy in the second half of 2021, following the release of the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

Whether it’s typing in cheat codes for the first time in over a decade, or being hard at work reporting the multiple bugs that have been spoiling gameplay since its launch, there’s been a lot to do.

Circling back to GTA Online, players will have a load of new activities to engage with soon enough, as a new patch – codenamed the “Fixers update” – has been touted to drop.

So, let’s take a look at everything we know so far.

When is GTA Online’s next update?

Rockstar Games routinely updates Grand Theft Auto 5’s online mode every Thursday, but there’s a new Fixers update in the works that appears to be much more interesting.

The Fixers update has not yet been officially named, and there is no start date, though details have been leaked by the ever-reliable Tez2.

GTA Online Fixers update: Early patch notes

Dr. Dre is coming back

Popular rapper Dr. Dre is coming back as part of the GTA Online Fixers update, which many fans might have expected.

After all, his in-game character had a big part to play in the Cayo Perico heist of early 2021 and the record producer has been dropping hints about a return ever since. It’s previously been reported that he would create new music for GTA, too, as confirmed by Snoop Dogg.

The role he will have this time, however, is unknown.

New Contracts

A new business is expected to feature in the GTA Online Fixers update, according to Tez2’s sources, which will likely include new contracts.

#GTAOnline next update is codenamed Fixers, as per sources. The codename suggests the return of more Tuner-alike Contracts. Since Dr.Dre is involved, the legit business, Rockstar hinted at, is likely music-centered and expandable with new Contracts. — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) November 25, 2021

With a codename given to the event and nothing official dropping on the Newswire page at the time of writing, it’s likely that this is incomplete from a development standpoint – or Rockstar is doing their best to keep things under wraps.

As soon as we have more information about this upcoming content refresh, we’ll update this page.