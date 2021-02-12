Logo
GTA

Best GTA RP servers and how to join them

Published: 12/Feb/2021 14:32

by Connor Bennett
GTA RP Logo with characters riding bikes
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA RP

GTA RP has made a return to Twitch, and viewers are looking to get involved. But what’s the best server? Well, here’s a few of the best. 

The launch of NoPixel’s 3.0 update has sparked interest in GTA RP once again, as streamers and viewers have been pouring into Twitch’s GTA section, and cementing in the most-viewed games. 

NoPixel, which is the standout server for GTA RP, has been around for a few years, and each time they drop a major update, players want to get in on the fun and have a go for themselves. 

Though, it’s incredibly tough. NoPixel has almost 200 server slots for players, but getting whitelisted and accepted is no easy feat. You’ve got to either donate or go through a rigorous application process where you have to prove your RP skills. However, some servers are a little easier to get into.

Rockstar Games
‘NoPixel is GTA RP’s premier roleplay server.

Eclipse RP

Other servers might not have some of NoPixel’s features, but the premise is the same. You drop into GTA V via the FiveM server menu, create a character, and roleplay to your heart’s content. All within the server’s rules, of course.

One server that does come close is Eclipse. Just like NoPixel, there are plenty of ways to make money, spend it, and have a fun RP experience. 

It’s got a massive server capacity, as well as a dedicated forum and Discord so that you can get involved. It’s a simple one to jump into as well, just join the site, Discord, and make yourself known. 

MafiaCity GTA RP

Aside from Eclipse, there is also MafiaCity. This server is, again, roleplay heavy, but it has some differences to the others.

For one, it’s hosted on the Rage mode and not FiveM, so NPCs can be done away with. Plus, there’s unlimited possibilities when it comes to roles. You can be a terrible criminal as easily as you can a police officer or a firefighter.

Again, it’s simple to get involved. Just have the Rage mod downloaded, and you can join the server from their website. Though, introduce yourself on the Forum and Discord so you’re not a stranger. 

TheFamilyRP GTA 5

Now, if you’re not too fussed about owning a fast house, driving a flashy car, or being a professional poker player, then TheFamily RP might be for you.

It’s a little more barebones than the other servers out there, but the roleplaying possibilities are pretty incredible. Most players are hardcore, highly-skilled RPers, and make for a lot of fun to be around.

For that reason, it is a touch more difficult to get involved. You have to sign up to the forum, link your Twitch, Steam, and Discord, and apply. If you’re accepted, then you can join the fun. But there is usually a decently long waiting list.

LucidCityRP

If you’re looking for something that is a little more open and wild, then LucidCity could be an option. Like others, it’s on the FiveM list, and is pretty open to join.

The server has a lot of the NoPixel features, plus a few of their own, and even incorporates Cayo Perico from the normal GTA Online mode. Just like the others, you’re best off joining their forum and Discord and introducing yourself before going on a crime spree. 

There are plenty of other, smaller servers too, it’s just about finding the right one.

You might run into a few where it’s pretty crazy and no one cares for the rules, so shop around.

Fortnite

Fortnite quiz: 10 questions to test your Season 5 knowledge

Published: 12/Feb/2021 12:56

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Season 5 Quiz
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Epic Games’ hit battle royale, Fortnite, remains one of the most popular games in the world, with millions regularly visiting The Island. Season 5 has certainly been a memorable experience for fans, but how well do you know the game since its last major update?

After an epic Marvel-themed season that redefined what a crossover between massive pop culture franchises and the world of gaming can look like, Season 5 had big boots to fill when it dropped – but it managed to meet our expectations and then some.

Kicking off with an appearance from Star Wars characters The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, the season continued its ‘bounty hunter’ theme with God of War’s Kratos and Halo’s Master Chief, and surprised everyone with The Walking Dead characters.

It’s not just skins that got people talking, as The Island also got an overhaul with new Points of Interest like Salty Towers and the jungle-themed Stealthy Stronghold, which turned out to be a landing spot for iconic movie villain The Predator.

As players slowly begin to turn their attention to Season 6 of Forntite, which is expected to debut in March, we’re here to test your knowledge about everything Season 5, from weapons to landmarks and beyond.

Take our Fortnite Season 5 quiz!

Fans are expecting Season 5 of Fortnite to come to an end on March 15, 2021, as that’s when the current Battle Pass is slated to expire. Epic sometimes extends these dates, though, if there are more updates to work on.

While we don’t know much about Season 6, players have been speculating about what it will entail, including a potential ‘darkness’ theme and the appearance of a long-running mystery object that could spell trouble for The Island.

YouTuber and Fortnite superfan Ali-A has a pretty convincing theory that Kevin the Cube will make a return for Season 6. The Cube is a mysterious object that first appeared in Fortnite in 2018 and caused mayhem as it destroyed parts of the map.

We’ll keep you updated on any new announcements, rumors, and leaks over on our dedicated Fortnite hub.