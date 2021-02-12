Best GTA RP servers and how to join them

GTA RP has made a return to Twitch, and viewers are looking to get involved. But what’s the best server? Well, here’s a few of the best.

The launch of NoPixel’s 3.0 update has sparked interest in GTA RP once again, as streamers and viewers have been pouring into Twitch’s GTA section, and cementing in the most-viewed games.

NoPixel, which is the standout server for GTA RP, has been around for a few years, and each time they drop a major update, players want to get in on the fun and have a go for themselves.

Though, it’s incredibly tough. NoPixel has almost 200 server slots for players, but getting whitelisted and accepted is no easy feat. You’ve got to either donate or go through a rigorous application process where you have to prove your RP skills. However, some servers are a little easier to get into.

Eclipse RP

Other servers might not have some of NoPixel’s features, but the premise is the same. You drop into GTA V via the FiveM server menu, create a character, and roleplay to your heart’s content. All within the server’s rules, of course.

One server that does come close is Eclipse. Just like NoPixel, there are plenty of ways to make money, spend it, and have a fun RP experience.

It’s got a massive server capacity, as well as a dedicated forum and Discord so that you can get involved. It’s a simple one to jump into as well, just join the site, Discord, and make yourself known.

MafiaCity GTA RP

Aside from Eclipse, there is also MafiaCity. This server is, again, roleplay heavy, but it has some differences to the others.

For one, it’s hosted on the Rage mode and not FiveM, so NPCs can be done away with. Plus, there’s unlimited possibilities when it comes to roles. You can be a terrible criminal as easily as you can a police officer or a firefighter.

Again, it’s simple to get involved. Just have the Rage mod downloaded, and you can join the server from their website. Though, introduce yourself on the Forum and Discord so you’re not a stranger.

TheFamilyRP GTA 5

Now, if you’re not too fussed about owning a fast house, driving a flashy car, or being a professional poker player, then TheFamily RP might be for you.

It’s a little more barebones than the other servers out there, but the roleplaying possibilities are pretty incredible. Most players are hardcore, highly-skilled RPers, and make for a lot of fun to be around.

For that reason, it is a touch more difficult to get involved. You have to sign up to the forum, link your Twitch, Steam, and Discord, and apply. If you’re accepted, then you can join the fun. But there is usually a decently long waiting list.

LucidCityRP

If you’re looking for something that is a little more open and wild, then LucidCity could be an option. Like others, it’s on the FiveM list, and is pretty open to join.

The server has a lot of the NoPixel features, plus a few of their own, and even incorporates Cayo Perico from the normal GTA Online mode. Just like the others, you’re best off joining their forum and Discord and introducing yourself before going on a crime spree.

There are plenty of other, smaller servers too, it’s just about finding the right one.

You might run into a few where it’s pretty crazy and no one cares for the rules, so shop around.