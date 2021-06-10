GTA Online: 10 fastest bikes in 2021 - Dexerto

GTA Online features numerous bikes for players to choose from, but not all of them are made equal. These are the 10 best bikes you should consider purchasing next time you’re cruising through Los Santos.

From speedy sports cars to flying bikes, GTA Online is home to all kinds of wonderful and wacky virtual vehicles. Whether you’re looking to evade the cops in GTA Online’s NoPixel server or just wish to speed your way through the game’s Time Trials, then you’ll want to get your hands on a fast bike. Of course, choosing which motorcycle to pick can be a little tricky, especially when there are so many great options available.

The fastest bikes also don’t come cheap in GTA Online and the fastest can set you back a few million. This makes picking out a bike even more important, especially if you don’t wish to waste your hard-earned dollars. Most players will be familiar with the Pegassi Oppressor and Nagasaki BF400, but what is the fastest Bike in GTA Online? Well, we’ve got the answer.

Fastest bikes in GTA Online

The fastest bike in GTA Online is none other than the Western Deathbike. This cool-looking motorcycle has a top speed of 150 mph and costs a total of $1,269,000. While this may sound like a lot of money, it’s incredibly good value for money – considering it rumps both the more expensive options on the list.

Name Top Speed Price Image Western Deathbike (Arena) 150 mph $1,269,000 Pegassi Oppressor 140 mph $3,524,500 Maibatsu Manchez Scout 139.75 mph $225,000 Nagasaki BF400

137.00 mph $95,000 Pegassi Bati 801 135 mph $15,000 Pegassi Bati 801RR 135 mph $15,000 Shitzu Hakuchou 134 mph $82,000 Pegassi Oppressor Mk II 127.75 mph $3,890,250 Pegassi Ruffian 127 mph $10,000 Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Bike 126.50 mph $976,000

There you have it, the 10 fastest bikes in GTA Online. If you’re not worried about looks and just wish to go as fast as possible, then you can’t go wrong with any of the picks above. We’ll be updating this list regularly, so make sure you bookmark this guide.

