GTA 6 insider reveals devs’ expected release window amid trailer disappointment

GTA 6 fans were left utterly devastated after Rockstar failed to deliver on an anticipated trailer for their long-awaited game, but it turns out there may be a reason for the lack of an announcement.

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, has sparked many rumors about a Grand Theft Auto 6 release in recent months, teasing that 2024 would bring about massive profit.

With a 2024 release for GTA VI expected, fans eyed October as the month that Rockstar would finally pull back the curtain and share the next GTA installment with the world, but it was not meant to be.

Now, according to a reliable Rockstar Games insider, it turns out that the developers aren’t confident about a 2024 release, which could explain why, up until now, the only footage we’ve seen comes from a series of viral leaks.

GTA 6 developers aiming for 2025 release according to leaker

In a post on GTA Forums, notable insider Tez2 responded to a question about GTA 6 having a 2024 “deadline,” and explained that another year will likely be required.

“Several devs expect the release window in 2025. A spring release is what’s expected. But Rockstar aimed for a Spring release for both GTAV & RDR2 in the past that was eventually delayed to a Fall release,” he revealed.

GTA Forums GTA 6 may not be released until 2025.

Tez2 further predicted that Rockstar will finally announce the game to coincide with the company’s anniversary between November and December with a February reveal as an additional option.

The insider added that although Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick projected a massive 2024 for Rockstar, similar things happened with the announcement of GTA 5.

“Take-Two was projecting a net income of $1.75 – $2 per share for fiscal year 2013 (Apr 2012 – Mar 2013). But once Rockstar announced the first release date (delayed later on), that dropped to $0 – $0.20 per share,” the leaker noted.

We’ll have to see if Tez2 ends up being accurate about his predictions for the GTA VI announcement, but it seems like fans will have quite a bit more waiting to do before the next Grand Theft Auto game actually comes out.