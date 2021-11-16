First GTA 6 screenshot? GTA Trilogy players make big discovery in San Andreas

The very first GTA 6 screenshot may have been discovered by eagle-eyed GTA Trilogy players in San Andreas.

GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition has been panned by both fans and critics alike as a major disappointment, but that hasn’t stopped some players from searching through every nook and cranny for Easter eggs.

Despite GTA 6 yet to be officially announced by Rockstar Games and GTA 5 still being ported to PS5 and Xbox Series consoles in 2022, players believed the gaming goliath may have hidden some secrets in the Trilogy.

One such secret was discovered at the Lil’ Probe’Inn in San Andreas featuring some UFO photos and one very odd new screenshot that has players talking.

the first two are Guarma, the third one is Los Santos in GTA V, and the las one I don’t recognize it, but it has good graphics, and looks modern, not like in gta vice city, san andreas, and 3, I really dont want to say gTa 6, but it does look better than gta v pic.twitter.com/YftN0AA7dK — Estoy comiendo cemento (@Pollofrito69420) November 12, 2021

GTA 6 image possibly found in GTA Trilogy

As previously established, there are some GTA V screenshots in GTA Trilogy, such as the billboard for Francis International airport in GTA 3.

Players noticed some screenshots from Red Dead Redemption 2’s Guarma section and GTA V can be found in the Lil’ Probe’Inn, but one screenshot seems a bit out of place.

The unknown photo features a house with a UFO in the top right, but it can’t be identified from an existing Rockstar title, sparking speculation from fans.

“It has good graphics and looks modern, not like in GTA Vice City, San Andreas, and 3, I really don’t want to say GTA 6, but it does look better than GTA V,” a user noted.

So, what could the image be from? Well, there’s a theory and it’s a wild one.

I know the gta v map better than my hometown, been playing since 2014 and I really like exploring the map, please enlighten me and tell me where this house is pic.twitter.com/F96nUMHTTz — Estoy comiendo cemento (@Pollofrito69420) November 16, 2021

GTA 6 screenshot or Golden Girls Easter egg?

Players noticed that the house looks eerily familiar to the one from Golden Girls – a sitcom that ran from 1985-1992. The garden in the front, trees, and layout are all very similar.

But here’s the catch: Golden Girls takes place in Miami, Florida, which is basically Vice City in the GTA Universe and is rumored to be GTA 6’s setting. Cue the X-Files theme.

Legit looks like the house from golden girls. Maybe a reference… golden girls did take place in Miami. pic.twitter.com/rdj6BKqud7 — Sean Henry (@acreativetitle) November 16, 2021

Whether or not this is a GTA 6 hint or not remains to be seen, but it definitely raises some very interesting questions. Perhaps there is more to be discovered in GTA Trilogy that can provide some insight, but until then, no doubt fans will keep on searching.

The truth is out there. At least, fans want to believe it is.