Rockstar Games insider teases GTA 6 announcement and release date

Grand Theft Auto fans hoping that 2022 is the year Rockstar finally unveils GTA 6 could be in luck if a new tease by an established insider is to be believed.

2021 wasn’t exactly the best year for Rockstar Games or GTA. The release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was met with harsh criticisms and demands for refunds, and fans were very vocal about the delay of GTA 5 on next gen consoles.

Despite this, the company turned things around towards the end of the year with The Contract DLC for GTA Online that brought back story protagonist Franklin to critical acclaim.

Now, with 2022 in its infancy, fans could have some reason to cheer later on as it relates to the future of the GTA franchise.

GTA insider teases huge GTA 6 news

According to established leaker and insider TezFunz2, Rockstar could finally be ready to announce and even release GTA 6 in the months ahead.

In a post on GTA Forums discussing GTA 6 speculation, Tez wrote, “the new year is pretty much a given for the announcement of the next title.”

“Going by Rockstar’s pattern with major titles, a release is expected a year after,” he added.

Of course, take this with a grain of salt and a pinch of pepper as it’s not a confirmation by Rockstar by any means, but Tez has been right about quite a few things in the past.

This news comes as players recently discovered the first possible GTA 6 screenshot hidden within GTA Trilogy hinting at a return to Vice City for the sixth installment.

Whether or not it comes to fruition or the game is finally announced remains to be seen, but fans should keep their eyes open as the year continues.