GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced trailer slammed as “a joke” by fans waiting for GTA 6

Rockstar Games’ decision to keep pushing another GTA 5 release isn’t sitting well with fans, as calls for GTA 6 grow in intensity, and the latest trailer has been bombarded by hate.

Rockstar Games isn’t quite done with the cycle of Grand Theft Auto V just yet. Despite launching eight years ago, GTA 5 has gone past the power of the PlayStation 3 and beyond.

Capitalizing on the hardware capabilities of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, GTA 5 is set to launch an Expanded and Enhanced edition in March 2022.

Originally slated for November 11, the delay, alongside a “disappointing” trailer, has only fuelled angry fans, who are growing impatient for any GTA 6 news.

“Disappointing” trailer for GTA 5 E&E

Debuting a fresh trailer for the upcoming next-gen makeover, fans of the long-running open world franchise made it clear they weren’t impressed. Even with revamped fidelity and gameplay improvements, the GTA community has branded the PlayStation Showcase footage as “disappointing” and “a joke of a trailer.”

The trailer promises features such as “seamless character switching” and “explosive action”, but the scenarios featured aren’t as different as Rockstar may think in the eyes of fans: “This is literally the PS4 version with yellow.”

Since its upload to YouTube on September 9, the next-gen trailer has been slaughtered with over 40,000 dislikes (compared to its 17,000 likes).

Rockstar Games will also be bringing GTA Online along for the ride, as the multiplayer portion of GTA is still an enormous revenue stream.

News of GTA 6 still remains shrouded in secrecy, as Rockstar hasn’t offered any tangible updates on their next project.