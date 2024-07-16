An insider with knowledge about Rockstar Games projects claims that GTA 6 will include a special music feature that was initially developed for GTA Online.

GTA 6 is slated to finally come out in Fall 2025, but aside from the official trailer and leaked gameplay footage, Rockstar is keeping details about the next Grand Theft Auto under wraps.

Despite the secrecy, some information has managed to sneak through, such as reports that the game will be released in installments and expand over time.

Now, insider Tez2 says that GTA 6 could have a major music feature that the devs ultimately decided to cut from GTA Online and it sounds like it’ll be ready by the time the game launches.

Rockstar Games GTA 6 is planned for 2025.

In a post on GTAForums, Tez2 responded to a user who claimed that The Contract DLC with Dr Dre was originally supposed to have a music-mixing minigame.

“Rockstar had more content planned for Record A Studios, like uploading your custom mix or downloading others’ mixes, but that was shelved,” he said.

Record A Studios is a recording studio in GTA Online that is owned by Dr Dre, and although it may have been cool to see what tracks players could come up with, such a feature isn’t dead in the water completely.

“It’s being cooked for VI anyways, and we’re a year away,” the insider added, referring to the Fall 2025 release window.

GTA Forums GTA 6 could have custom music options.

It’s not clear if this would be for the story mode, the next iteration of GTA Online, or both. However, by the sounds of it, the feature will be available very soon into the game’s lifespan.

Of course, take all leaks with a pinch of salt until the devs confirm anything, but Tez2 does have a pretty good track record when it comes to Rockstar.

Until then, fans are continuing to await the next trailer announcement or the next batch of news from Rockstar. The studio’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has an earnings call scheduled for August 8, so we may not have long for more details to surface.