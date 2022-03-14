Genshin Impact leak reveals Black Serpent Knight enemy coming in 2.6 update

A recent Genshin Impact leak has revealed early gameplay of the Black Serpent Knight – a new enemy that will be released in the Version 2.6 update.

The Genshin Impact leaks continue to appear online. This time players have discovered gameplay of the Black Serpent Knight enemy. While many Travelers will be looking forward to unlocking Ayato, the 2.6 update will include a number of new fearsome foes and the long-awaited Chasm region.

Previously, Genshin Impact players received a sneak peek of the Ruin Serpent boss, which showcased how this mechanical beast would function. However, now footage of the Black Serpent Knight has surfaced online, giving players an early look at the game’s dangerous new enemy.

Genshin Impact Black Serpent Knight gameplay

A Genshin Impact leaker has revealed early gameplay of the Black Serpent Knight ahead of its official release. The footage showcases how this colossal knight utilizes its extendable blade to whip and slice nearby opponents.

According to the 2.6 beta, the Black Serpent Knight was once a trusted guard of high standing. The official description states that it “could wield the power of the winds.” Meanwhile, when its attacks hit shielded characters, “they will become faster and stronger at the cost of their own health.”

While HoYoverse has yet to reveal details on the upcoming enemy type, the video above showcases how deadly the Black Serpent Knight will be. Not only does each colossal sword swing dish out decent damage, it also has great range thanks to its whip-like ability.

If that wasn’t enough, the knight also appears to have an attack where it unleashes wind blades that hone in on its foe. Of course, the developers could alter the way the Black Serpent Knight functions before its release, but for now, we have a glimpse of what we can expect upon its release.

So, there you have it, everything we know about the Black Serpent Knight. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

