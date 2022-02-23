Genshin Impact leak reveals The Chasm Ruin Serpent battle ahead of 2.6 update

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed details on The Chasm boss fight, giving Travelers an early look ahead of the 2.6 release date.

The Chasm is an upcoming area that will be added to Genshin Impact in the Version 2.6 update. This large cavernous area is located within Liyue and will mark the next big location players will be able to explore before they head over to the Sumeru region.

While HoYoverse revealed details about The Chasm during the game’s 2.5 livestream, a number of Genshin Impact leaks have given players a closer look at the upcoming location.

From detailed maps that outline the size of this area to the new Lumenstone Adjuvant mechanic, there have been plenty of details to get excited about.

However, the latest Chasm leak has now uncovered details surrounding the Ruin Serpent – a new boss fight that players will be able to take down. Here’s everything we know about this mechanical monster.

The Chasm boss fight leak in Genshin Impact

The Ruin Serpent is an ancient mechanical snake that dwells within the depths of The Chasm. It was revealed during the 2.5 livestream that it came alive for an unknown reason, which means that the Traveler and Paimon will need to be incredibly careful when exploring the area’s underground caverns.

While footage of this monolithic serpent has yet to surface, images posted to the Genshin Impact leaks Reddit page has now revealed just how big this beast is. In fact, the Ruin Serpent appears to dwarf Travelers and could be one of the biggest bosses we’ve seen thus far in Genshin Impact.

According to renowned Genshin Impact leaker, BLANK, the Ruin Serpent moves around a lot and has attacks that pull the player towards them. They also note that this enemy deals both physical and corrosive damage, which means even tanky units like Zhongli could find this fight difficult.

Lastly, BLANK notes that this boss also has a deadly ranged attack that covers players in purple goo, which then inflicts those caught with corrosive damage. Quite how difficult this new boss will be remains to be seen, but for now, Travelers will have to wait until The Chasm is released.

