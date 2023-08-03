Genshin Impact: How to switch characters in a party

Genshin Impact is a fairly complex game and there is a lot of variety in terms of elements and characters. Therefore, it is important to switch your party occasionally to make challenging fights easier. Here is a guide on how to switch characters in a party within the game.

Genshin Impact is a massive game when it comes to variety. You will come across a large number of characters, enemies, bosses, and elements. Therefore, it is borderline impossible to play the game with the exact same party in every scenario.

You will need to keep switching your characters to ensure that your team has synergy while also using an element that the boss is weak to. Therefore, a comprehensive guide on switching your character in Genshin Impact has been provided in the next section.

HoYoverse A guide to switching characters in Genshin Impact

How to switch your character in Genshin Impact?

The steps you need to follow in order to switch your character in Genshin Impact are provided below:

Open the main menu of the game

Click on Party Setup

Once it opens, select the character you want to be replaced

A tab will open on the left-hand side where you will have to select the new character

Once you have made your choice click on “Switch”

Upon doing this, the character will be replaced and you will have a brand new party. You can do this for all the four characters. However, it is essential to consider that this feature does not work once you are inside a domain or the Spiral Abyss.

In those places, you will have to pre-select your party while you are in the open world. If you want to switch characters while inside a domain or Spiral Abyss, you will have to get back to the open and do it. This will naturally hamper your progress if you decide to leave mid-way.

This concludes our guide for switching a character in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

