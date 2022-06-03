Genshin Impact End of the Line guide: Perilous Trail puzzle quest

End of the Line is the fourth part of the Perilous Trail questline in Genshin Impact, which sees the Traveler team up with Yelan, Yanfei, and Xiao. Here’s how you can solve the time-based puzzles and defeat the enemies inside.

The Genshin Impact 2.7 update is finally live, which means Travelers can embark on the game’s Perilous Trail Archon Quest. During the “End of the Line” chapter, players will be tasked with solving time-based puzzles and collecting various clues to uncover the unsettling things that have been happening in The Chasm.

Aside from the various puzzles, there are also a number of Treasure Hoarders and Fatui lying in wait, so you’ll need to be prepared if you wish to stop their evil schemes. In order to help you complete the End of the Line quest, we’ve outlined everything you need to do to make it out alive in this Genshin Impact guide.

Genshin Impact End of the Line guide

To advance to the final part of the Perilous Trail quest, you’ll first need to enter the End of the Line Domain.

There’s a fair amount of backtracking required here, so make sure you follow the instructions outlined below to avoid any frustrations:

Enter the Realm of Snaring Illusions. Defeat the enemies using Yanfei Investigate the glowing spot on the ground to claim the Note of Unknown Origin: I. Destroy the plant next to the compass by hitting it. Rotate the needle forward. Head through the gate. Defeat all the enemies in the room using Yanfei and Yelan Pull the lever to open the gate.

Investigate the glowing spot to get the Note of Unknown Origin: II. Rotate the Needle Forward on the compass and go through the gate. Defeat all the enemies using Xiao Investigate the glowing spot to get Note of Unknown Origin: III. Destroy the spiderweb blocking the gate. Interact with the compass and move the needle backward twice and go through the gate. Now move the compass needle forward until it hits the far right symbol. Head through the gate.

If done correctly, you’ll be treated to a final cutscene and be rewarded with the Note of Unknown Origin: IV. So, there you have it, everything you need to do to complete the End of the Line Domain.

