The Archons in Genshin Impact are the characters who rule over the seven nations of Teyvat, so here’s a rundown of all the confirmed Archons featured in the game so far.

There are a lot of interesting characters Travelers will meet throughout Genshin Impact, including free and banner-exclusive fighters.

When it comes to the lore of the game, however, some characters have more impact than others and the Archons are some of the most prominent figures in the world of Teyvat. These seven individuals are the creators of the nations of Teyvat and hold a lot of importance in the world.

Here’s everything we know so far about all the confirmed Archons in the game.

Contents

Genshin Impact: All Confirmed Archons

There are a total of seven Archons in Genshin Impact altogether, however, not all of them have appeared in the game yet. Below we’ve provided a full rundown of the Archons Travelers have already encountered.

Ameno Archon – Venti

HoYoverse Venti is the Ameno Archon.

Venti, otherwise known as Babartos, is the Ameno Archon who rules over the Mondstadt — the nation of wind and freedom. He’s one of the first characters Travelers come across when they begin their journey in the game, as he chooses to use his mortal form and wanders the city as a bard.

As a playable character, Venti is a 5-star bow user who can slot into various team comps as a solid support unit.

For the best Venti build in the game, you can check out our guide here.

Geo Archon – Zhongli

HoYoverse Zhongli is the Geo Archon in Genshin Impact.

Zhongli, also known as Rex Lapis, is the Geo Archon who rules over the nation of Liyue — a Chinese-inspired region full of forests, rivers, and mountains. Despite the fact he’s the Geo Archon, Zhongli lives in his mortal form as he wants to experience life from a human perspective. He works as a consultant to the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor and puts a lot of emphasis on rules and proper manners.

He’s a 5-star Polearm user who can either act as a main DPS, or a support character depending on how you decide to build him.

Our best build guide for Zhongli can be found here.

Electro Archon – Raiden Shogun

HoYoverse Raiden Shogun in the Electro Archon.

The Electro Archon in Genshin Impact is Raiden Shogun. She’s a unique character in the game due to being a combination of two entities in a single body. She’s comprised of Ei – the Electro Archon, and Shogun, a puppet created by Ei to rule over the region of Inazuma in her absence.

Inazuma is a Japanese-inspired nation that’s surrounded by water and made up of 5 separate islands. Raiden Shogun is a 5-star Electro character who uses a Polearm in combat. She can be a deadly support unit thanks to her buff abilities.

If you want to know the best build to run for Raiden Shogun, you can check out our guide here.

Dendro Archon – Nahida

HoYoverse Nahida in the Dendro Archon in Genshin Impact.

Nahida, also referred to as Buer and Lesser Lord Kusanali is the Dendro Archon who rules over the Sumeru region. Prior to the game’s 4.0 update, Sumeru was the largest region to be added to Teyvat. It’s a nation covered in rich rainforests and is home to many famous researchers, which resulted in it receiving the nickname ‘City of Scholars’.

As a 5-star Catalyst wielder, Nahida can be a powerful main DPS in most team comps.

Those are all the confirmed Archons in Genshin Impact so far. Though we have yet to meet the Hydro, Cryro, or Pyro rulers of Teyvat, they’ll be bound to make an appearance in the future. Given that the home of the Hydro Archon — the Fontaine region has just been introduced in the recent 4.0 update, we believe they will be the next Archon added to the gacha game.

As soon as more details about the Archons are revealed, we’ll be sure to update this page. In the meantime, check out our other Genshin guides below:

