Genshin Impact Alhaitham Ascension Materials & Talent Materials list

Alhaitham Ascension materials and Talent Materials can be found across the Sumeru region in Genshin Impact, so our hub has everything you need to know about them.

Alhaitham is the latest 5-star Dendro character that will be featured in Phase 1 of the Genshin Impact 3.4 update. The game’s Akademiya Scribe utilizes a number of deadly Sword-based attacks, which can be converted to Dendro thanks to his Chisel Light Mirrors.

If that wasn’t enough, his Elemental skill can deliver plenty of AoE Dendro damage to all nearby opponents. This makes him particularly useful for setting up deadly Elemental Reactions.

While it’s still too early to tell whether Alhaitham will be one of the best Genshin Impact characters, knowing where to find his Ascension Materials and Talent Materials will certainly improve his DPS. So, without further ado, here’s our Alhaitham Ascension and Talent Material list to ensure you maximize his damage.

Article continues after ad

Alhaitham Ascension Materials

HoYoverse Alhaitham will make his debut in the 3.4 update.

In order to level up and Ascend Alhaitham, you’ll need to fight the Dendro Hypostasis and Jadeplume Terrorshroom World Bosses. Both these monsters drop Nagadus Emerald Sliver, Nagadus Emerald Fragments, and Nagadus Emerald Chunks — among other rare and useful items.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Travelers will also need to farm plenty of Sand Grease Pupa (dotted across Sumeru) and Rich Red Brocade (Eremites). You can see the current list of Alhaitham Ascension Materials and where to find them in the table below:

Materials Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 x1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver x3 Sand Grease Pupa x3 Faded Red Satin 2 40,000 x3 Nagadus Emerald Fragment x10 Sand Grease Pupa x15 Faded Red Satin x2 ??? 3 60,000 x6 Nagadus Emerald Fragment x20 Sand Grease Pupa x12 Trimmed Red Silk x4 ??? 4 80,000 x3 Nagadus Emerald Chunk x30 Sand Grease Pupa x18 Trimmed Red Silk x8 ??? 5 100,000 x6 Nagadus Emerald Chunk x45 Sand Grease Pupa x12 Rich Red Brocade x12 ??? 6 120,000 x6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x60 Sand Grease Pupa x24 Rich Red Brocade x20 ???

Alhaitham Talent Materials

All of Alhaitham’s Talent Materials can be found in the table below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase his damage output.

Article continues after ad

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials x3 Teachings of Ingenuity x21 Guide to Ingenuity x38 Philosophies of Ingenuity Common Ascension Materials x6 Faded Red Satin x22 Trimmed Red Satin x31 Rich Red Brocade Weekly Boss Materials x6 Mirror of Mushin / x1 Crown of Insight

So, there you have it, that’s all the Alhaitham Ascension Materials and Talent Materials you need to level up the Dendro 5-star. As always, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

How to link your Genshin accounts | How to get free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | How to get more Primogems and Wishes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons | Genshin Prime Gaming rewards | How to process ingredients | How to buy apples | Where to find carrots | Where to find Dandelion seeds | Genshin Impact pick rates