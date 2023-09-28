Does Assassin’s Creed Mirage have cross-progression?

Cross-progression is a useful modern-day tool and Assassin’s Creed Mirage fans are querying to see if the stealth title will follow in these footsteps. It would be beneficial for multi-platform users, so let’s take a look.

With so many viable platforms available now, many players need different ways of connecting to their saved data. For example, a selling point of Microsoft is taking progress from Xbox to PC and vice versa. Not only that, but if you start out on PS4 and upgrade to PS5, then cross-progression inevitably helps.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is very much a historical game entrenched in 9th-century events. However, this doesn’t mean it can’t conform and adhere to modern-day principles. Meaning, can you actually ball with Basim and transfer your saved data on different formats?

Is Assassin’s Creed Mirage cross-progression?

It’s been confirmed that Assassin’s Creed will include cross-progression. This means that you will be able to transfer your saved progress across platforms.

While there is obviously no conventional crossplay, with AC Mirage having no multiplayer, the feature will be great for taking your progress with you on the go.

Cross-progression means you can finish up a mission on your Xbox Series X, then move to a different room and carry on from where you left off on a gaming PC. It offers great versatility, and you’ll be able to do it with the world of Baghdad to explore.

There’s a ton of other details regarding Assassin’s Creed Mirage to read up on ahead of the game’s full release:

