Will Assassin’s Creed Mirage have microtransactions?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is being viewed as a reboot of sorts for Ubisoft’s famous franchise. While the development team is ringing various changes, are they steering away from microtransactions?

What was once a bizarre concept is now very much the norm – microtransactions. Optional, in-game purchases with real money. Assassin’s Creed hasn’t steered clear of them it’s fair to say, and the series is most definitely not alone in this regard.

With Assassin’s Creed Mirage going back to the drawing board with regards to its gameplay and approach, many are wondering if Ubisoft will also re-examine the use of microtransactions in the game. Basim represents the start of a new journey for AC, have the devs followed in this philosophy where additional purchases and transactions are concerned?

Does Assassin’s Creed Mirage have microtransactions?

Unlike the very first AC game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be adding microtransactions as part of the experience when the game launches.

Ubisoft has made it very clear though that any extras pertaining to microtransactions will be purely cosmetic only. In previous games, players have had the option to influence their gameplay by buying XP boosters and various other tidbits of this nature.

The devs actually addressed this topic in a statement to TrueAchievements: “Assassin’s Creed Mirage will feature some cosmetic bundles that will be purchasable directly on first-party stores at launch. These will be optional and have no impact on player progression.”

So, you can enjoy a complete Assassin’s Creed Mirage journey devoid of microtransactions if you desire. Understandably, Ubisoft makes a fair bit of extra money on the side through this, so it’s not a surprise to see them carry on using them.

We hope our guide helped you out, and to give you even more insight into Assassin’s Creed Mirage, here is even more content:

